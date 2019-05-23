With Dr. Kathy Hart preparing to retire from her position as superintendent and president of San Joaquin Delta College, Delta’s board of trustees announced the two finalists for the job in a Tuesday press release.
The first finalist, Dr. Omid Pourzanjani, has worked in several of California’s higher education institutions over the past 35 years, holding positions ranging from lecturer and professor to enrollment management dean and visiting vice chancellor for the California Community College Chancellor’s Office.
During that time, Pourzanjani also spent 15 years in various leadership positions in high-tech private industries focusing on innovation, efficiency and budget management.
A graduate of a California community college, Pourzanjani holds bachelor’s and masters degrees in computer science and engineering as well as a doctorate in education from University of California, Los Angeles.
Brenda Thames, the second finalist, has more than 20 years of experience in instruction, students services and administration in California community colleges.
Currently the president of West Hills College, Coalinga, Thames has previously held positions at community colleges including adjunct faculty, tenured faculty, department chair, vice president of student services and vice president of instruction.
Thames earned a bachelor’s degree with a double major in sociology and social welfare from University of California, Berkeley, as well as master’s degrees in both social work and public administration from University of Southern California.
Thames is currently a doctoral candidate in education with a concentration in community college leadership at Oregon State University.
Delta College will hold community forums for both candidates on June 10, with the first forum at 11 a.m. and the second at noon. The forums will be held at Delta’s Stockton campus, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.