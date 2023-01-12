The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education will begin advertising for a new member to be appointed in the spring.
During its Tuesday night meeting, the board voted 5-0 to appoint a new member following Ron Freitas’ resignation from the Area 6 seat on Jan. 2.
Freitas was elected San Joaquin County District Attorney during the June Primary election.
The board was given two options to fill the seat: appoint a new member or hold a special election.
“We’ve had provisional appointments before on this board during my tenure,” board president Joe Nava said. “And they went so smoothly. We didn’t have any problems, and we selected some good board members to this board. Ron Freitas was one of them.”
Freitas was appointed to the board in 2012, replacing Michael Abdallah.
Board member Susan Macfarlane also favored another appointment, citing that holding a special election could cost the district upwards of $500,000.
“If we have someone who’s qualified and can take on these duties and we can make a recommendation, I would rather see us support (appointment) than have a qualified election,” she said. “Our district and students could use that (election cost) money, so that’s a better avenue if we have qualified candidates.”
Lodi Education Association president Lisa Wilkins agreed that an appointment would save the district money, but requested the board ensure the vacancy was “widely advertised” to the public.
“Because I think we need to add some diversity to our board,” she said. “I know our student population is very diverse, and I would like to see that reflected in the people who are making decisions for them.”
Along with approving the appointment of a new member, the board also approved by a 5-0 vote a 90-day schedule to fill the vacancy.
Applications will be due by Feb. 8 at noon, and the board will hold a special meeting on Feb. 23 to interview qualified candidates.
An ad hoc committee will review letters of intent and resumes prior to the Feb. 23 meeting. The board will make a decision at the meeting and swear in its new member by March 28.
Macfarlane and board member Sherry Alexander were named to the ad hoc committee Tuesday.
Qualified candidates must be at least 18 years old, a resident of California and Area 6, a registered voter, and not be ineligible by law to hold a civic office, associate superintendent Neil Young said.
The board’s Area 6 serves Clairmont, Larson, Mosher and Westwood elementary schools, as well as McNair High School.
Applications can be mailed to Board of Education Lodi Unified School District, 1305 E. Vine Street Lodi, CA, 95240-3148.
