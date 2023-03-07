03_25_16_WASTE_MANAGEMENT_03.JPG

Utility sorter Francisco Guzman picks out trash from the green waste at Waste Management in Lodi Friday morning, March 25, 2016.

 News-Sentinel

The Lodi City Council will consider raising solid waste collection rates next week to coincide with new state mandates requiring residents to keep food waste out of trash bins.

If approved, the new rates will take effect April 1, with some residents seeing an increase of $5 a month, and others seeing slight reductions in their bills.