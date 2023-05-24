Project to transform Highway 99/Turner Road interchange

SJCOG board chairman Robert Rickman, Caltrans District 10 director Dennis Agar, then-Lodi Mayor Mark Chandler and Lodi Councilman Doug Kuehne broke ground on the Highway99/Turner Road interchange project at Cherokee Lane and Pioneer Drive on Oct. 26, 2022.

 WES BOWERS/NEWS-SENTINEL

There are 25 capital improvement projects in progress within the City of Lodi, and staff said the majority of them will completed within two years.

Those projects include the future animal shelter on Auto Mall Parkway, the Lodi Police Department gun range remodel, structural repairs to the downtown parking garage and the transit station building, the Turner Road and Highway 99 interchange project, construction at Zupo Field, and new parking lots at Hale and Salas parks, among others.