There are 25 capital improvement projects in progress within the City of Lodi, and staff said the majority of them will completed within two years.
Those projects include the future animal shelter on Auto Mall Parkway, the Lodi Police Department gun range remodel, structural repairs to the downtown parking garage and the transit station building, the Turner Road and Highway 99 interchange project, construction at Zupo Field, and new parking lots at Hale and Salas parks, among others.
“Historically, that’s an unprecedented number of projects and value of projects to be pending at any one time for the city,” Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said during the city council’ Tuesday shirtsleeve.
“There is a tremendous amount of work to be done right now,” he added.
The list of projects was presented as part of an overview of the city’s capital improvement program, which in turn is the third and final budget information overview before the document is approved by the council next month.
Other capital improvement projects currently underway include a new roof at Hutchins Street Square; traffic signal improvements at the Ham Lane and Elm Street intersections, as well as the Victor Road and Guild Avenue intersections; new tennis courts at Peterson Park; and several upgrades to water wells throughout the city.
The cost for the 25 projects totals about $56 million, and are funded in part by the American Rescue Plan Act, the city’s general fund, and through refinancing to reconstruct the animal shelter, Schwabauer said.
“One of the primary reasons we can deliver that amount of work is that staff has built a culture of very proficient engineers, surveyors,” public works director Charles Swimley said. “And we’re able to get the work out in a minimal amount of time possible.”
Also in the works, although not part of the list of 25, are several new flood protection capital improvement projects the city hopes to have completed by the fall.
Those include a new storm drain connections at Henri Lane and Lower Sacramento Road, as well as Century Boulevard to DeBenedetti Park; pump station improvements at Vinewood Park and Shady Acres parks; and a new pipeline between the Kofu Park baseball field and skate park.
Sean Nathan, the city’s senior civil engineer, said the projects are being undertaken so the city does not experience the unprecedented flooding it experienced during a flurry of atmospheric rivers that hit the region at the beginning of the year.
Future flood protection projects include deepening the Rose Gate and Rose Gate II park basins, as well as the middle area basin at DeBenedetti Park.
A capital improvement project is one that is intended to maintain, replace or improve upon existing city assets, Nathan said.
Projects could include park improvements, pipeline replacements, street resurfacing, roof replacements and traffic signal upgrades, among others.
Costs range anywhere from $50,000 to several million dollars, Nathan said, and funding typically comes from the city’s enterprise fund — revenues set aside for specific reasons, such as Lodi Electric Utility, waste water, water and transit — bonds or ballot measures, grants or the general fund.
Nathan said in addition to the 25 projects currently underway, 10 more are being designed by outside consultants, like the access center, and another 20 are currently in the design phase.
Each project has varied schedules, and many can be held up by environmental permits, weather conditions or material supply.
As an example, Nathan said a parking lot could take a total of 17 months to complete, which includes four months of actual on-site construction, the permitting process, and final council approval after work is done.
However, a building could take nearly three years to complete, he said.
“A project might take four months to construct, from the time you start to the time it’s open,” Nathan said. “But you’ve got 12 months before that even happens. So before (the council sees) the budget, it could easily be a year before you see ground broken.”
Because staff’s presentation was made during a shirtsleeve meeting, the council did not take any action. The council will consider adopting the 2023-24 budget at its regular June 7 meeting. If no decision is made at that time, the council must adopt the budget on June 21.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.