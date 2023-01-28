Two Lodi parks are set to receive some much needed upgrades and repairs if approved by city leaders next week.
The Lodi City Council is considering two resolutions on its consent calendar Wednesday approving contracts to repair the parking lot at Hale Park and remodel part of the Enze Pool at Blakely Park.
City staff has recommended approving an $81,520 contract to Tosted Asphalt, Inc., of Fresno for the Hale Park project, which includes replacing about 8,000 square feet of pavement.
The project also entails reconstructing a driveway approach, installing two disabled parking stalls, replacing miscellaneous concrete, and other related work, staff said.
According to next Wednesday’s staff report, the existing parking lot pavement at Hale Park is severely cracked, settled and potholed due to age.
Over time, the cracks have allowed water to seep into the pavement subgrade, causing it to fail.
The project was estimated to cost $230,762, and Tosted Asphalt’s bid, received on Dec. 28, was $48,155 less than that, the lowest bid offered, according to staff.
Lodi’s AM Stephens Construction bid $110,747 on the project, according to the staff report.
Because Tosted’s bid was so low, staff said available funding can be used to make the curb ramp at the corner ADA compliant.
The project will be funded by Community Development Block Grant funds, staff said.
A project start date has not been determined.
Staff has also recommended approving a $197,175 contract to Western Water Features, Inc. of El Dorado Hills to raise one-third of the existing 75-foot long Enze Pool floor by six inches to meet public swimming pool code requirements.
The project also includes raising two main drain covers, replacing the pool’s plaster finish, replacing depth markers, and replaces the lane line tiles, according to staff.
Enze Pool was originally constructed in 1990 with a shallow end depth of four feet, consistent for use as a special use pool that allows instruction, diving, competition or medical treatment.
Recreational use is not currently allowed at the pool as the shallow end depth exceeds the 3-foot, 6- inch maximum depth as stipulated by the California Building Code, staff said.
The project was estimated to cost $219,000, and Western Water Features was the only company to bid by the Jan. 4 deadline, staff said.
The bid was also $21,825 less than the engineer’s estimate. Funding for the project will com from Per Capita Grant funds, according to staff.
Because the items are on the meeting’s consent calendar, they will not be discussed, unless it is pulled for discussion by the council or a member of the public.
