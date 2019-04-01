LODI — The Lodi Unified School District Board of Education will vote on whether or not to remove the uniform requirement for students at Erma B. Reese Elementary School during a meeting at 7 p.m. today at the James Areida Education Support Center, 1305 E. Vine St., Lodi.
— John Bays
Bowl for Pets with Animal Friends Connection
STOCKTON — Animal Friends Connection Humane Society is holding its annual Bowl for Pets fundraiser this Saturday.
The event will include bowling, a raffle, prizes and entertainment. Bowlers must register in advance. Teams must have three to five people, and each person must raise $50 in pledges. Pizza, a dessert, and soda or water will be provided for each paid bowler.
Proceeds will benefit the Lodi-based pet rescue and sanctuary, primarily the spay/neuter program and other animal care.
For more information or to register, call 209-745-1145 or email office@animalfriendsconnect.org.
— Kyla Cathey
Speakers to talk about groundwater on Friday
LOCKEFORD — San Joaquin County Resource Conservation District’s Lower Mokelumne River Watershed Stewardship Steering Committee is presenting a free, public meeting on groundwater on Friday.
Speakers will be Jane Wagner-Tyack of the League of Woman Voters of San Joaquin County, water rights attorney Jennifer Spaletta, Ana Ulloa and Jeffrey Toone of East Bay Municipal Utility District, Joe Choperena of the Central Valley Groundwater Recharge Project, state engineer Greg Norris, and Dr. Toby O’Geen of the UC Davis Cooperative Extension.
There will also be a panel and a question-and-answer period. Light refreshments and lunch are included.
The meeting will be held from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at the Lockeford Plant Material Center, 21001 N. Elliott Road, Lockeford. To register, visit www.eventbrite.com by Wednesday.
— Kyla Cathey
Three boys suspected of burglarizing school
STOCKTON — Three boys — the youngest 9 years old — were arrested after being caught by police as they allegedly burglarized a school in south Stockton midday Sunday, police reported.
An alarm call alerted police about 12:25 p.m. to someone breaking into Aspire Rosa Parks Academy at 1930 S. D St. As officers responded, the three boys attempted to escape out of a building. Two were detained immediately. One continued to flee but was quickly apprehended, according to a report.
All of the unspecified stolen property was recovered.
After being arrested, the boys — 14, 13 and 9 — were issued citations and released to their parents, according to police.
— Stockton Record
Snow slide closes Highway 50 at Echo Summit
Highway 50 closed at Echo Summit after a snow slide and may be closed for the rest of Monday, according to the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office.
One vehicle was reported stuck in the snow slide but was out as of 1:30 p.m., according to a tweet from the Sheriff's Office. No injuries were reported.
— Sacramento Bee