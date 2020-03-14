The City of Lodi announced on Friday it will take a series of steps recommended by public health officials to minimize the risk of spreading the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the community.
City officials said they are acting in compliance with recommendations of the Governor’s Office and the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) to slow the spread of the virus.
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, the city reported that public counters at City Hall, the Finance Division, the Fire Department and the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department will be closed through at least Tuesday, March 31.
Although counters will be closed, staff will be working during this time and will be monitoring emails and phone calls to direct public needs to the appropriate staff member.
Hours are 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, March 20.
The Police Department lobby and the Lodi Public Library will remain open, pending further review. Staff will be monitoring emails and telephone calls to direct your needs to the appropriate staff person.
Contact information for other departments affected by the counter closures:
• Public Works, phone 209-333-6706 or email pwdept@lodi.gov
• Community Development, phone 209-333-6711 or email kchadwick@lodi.gov
• Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services, phone 209-333-6742 or email prdept@lodi.gov
• Fire, phone 209-333-6739 or email fire@lodi.gov
• Finance Division, phone 209-333-6717 or email customerservice@lodi.gov
Services such as building permit inspections, fire inspections and utility connections are not affected by the counter closures.
For customers needing to make utility payments, those payments may be made online at www.lodi.gov, or over the phone by calling 844-778-1882. The self-service payment kiosks located outside and inside the lobby of 310 W. Elm Street will be out of service as proper sanitation cannot be ensured.
New utility service can be initiated through April 30 by calling 209-333-6717 or emailing customerservice@lodi.gov.
The city’s measures primarily affect recreation activities, including public and private gatherings at city-operated facilities. This includes the Lodi Library and Hutchins Street Square, where persons are unable to remain at least six feet apart, the social distancing recommended by the CDPH.
Although the Lodi Library will be open during normal business hours, all library events and programs from Monday, March 16 through Tuesday, March 31 are canceled or postponed.
Effective immediately and through April 30, most parks and rec-sponsored public events and activities are canceled or postponed. This includes:
• Tonight’s Shooter Jennings concert at Hutchins Street Square
• Events at Hutchins Street Square’s Charlene Powers Lange Performing Arts Theatre, including the John Waite concert on April 24
• Youth and adult sports programs
• Hoppy Egg-Venture and Jamboree (Sprint Egg Hunt)
• Indoor and outdoor events and rentals that anticipate 250 or more participants
• Meetings of the Parks and Recreation Commission, Lodi Arts Commission, Lodi Senior Commission and Lodi Youth Commission
Currently, the cancellations do not include the following:
• Lodi Kids Camp (spring break)
• LUSD Bridge Program (subject to LUSD oversight)
• PRCS After School Program
• Private outdoor rentals of 250 or less
Additional cancellations may be deemed necessary, city officials said.
Adventist Health Lodi Memorial Hospital, which operates the Adult Day Care and Camp Hutchins at Hutchins Street Square, will provide guidance regarding those programs. On Friday evening, hospital officials said they are taking all safety precautions and that as of now the programs are still operating.
Private and ticketed events at Hutchins Street Square that are unable to meet the CDPH’s social distancing guidelines are canceled. Renters who have events booked in smaller meeting rooms will be given the opportunity to relocate to larger rooms on a case-by-case basis at no additional cost.
Classes at Hutchins Street Square that can maintain the 6-foot social distancing guideline will continue.
Customers requesting refunds should call 209-333-6742, or at prdept@lodi.gov.
Parks and rec offices will be staffed to respond to phone and emails during normal business hours, but the business counters will be closed through March 31 to reduce the potential for community-spread of the virus.
City officials say the actions are being taken in an effort to slow the spread of the virus as recommended by health authorities.
The City of Lodi will provide updates at www.lodi.gov and across social media platforms.
For any other questions, contact the City Manager’s Office at 209-333-6700.