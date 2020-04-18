- 410 confirmed cases in San Joaquin County. There have been 17 deaths. San Joaquin County shares a breakdown of cases by location and demographics in a weekly report each Friday. The county warns that true numbers are unknown as most cases cannot be tested; numbers include only positive tests.
- 914 cases in Sacramento County, including 8 in Galt, 2 in Isleton, and 160 in unincorporated county areas. There have been 33 deaths: 19 in Sacramento, 3 in Elk Grove, 2 in Citrus Heights, 1 in Rancho Cordova and 8 in the unincorporated county. 11 patients are 17 or younger, 403 patients are ages 18 to 49, 226 patients are 50 to 64, and 273 patients are 65 or older.
- 12 cases in Calaveras County, with no deaths. 7 have recovered. 1 patient is 17 or younger, 4 patients are ages 18 to 49, 1 patient is 50 to 64, and 6 patients are 65 or older.
- 7 cases in Amador County, with no deaths. 5 have recovered.
- Stanislaus County had not updated its website with daily numbers as of 5 p.m. Saturday. On Friday, the county reported 206 cases, with 4 deaths. 92 have recovered.
- 1,114 cases in Alameda County, with 41 deaths. 15 patients are 17 or younger, 554 patients are ages 18 to 50, 365 patients are ages 51 to 70, and 174 patients are 71 or older. The ages of 6 patients are unknown.
- 685 cases in Contra Costa County, with 19 deaths. 26 patients are 20 or younger, 452 patients are ages 21 to 60, 155 patients are ages 61 to 80, and 51 patients are 81 or older.
- 30,491 cases in California, with 1,140 deaths. No data on recoveries.
- 732,197 cases in the United States, with 38,664 deaths. 64,840 have recovered.
- 2,317,759 cases worldwide, with 159,510 deaths. 592,319 have recovered.
Numbers reported as of 5 p.m. Friday by official county websites and Johns Hopkins University. Data on recoveries is included when available. Only confirmed cases are included in this report.