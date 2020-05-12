LODI — Four F-15C fighter jets with the California Air National Guard will fly over parts of California today in a tribute to health care workers, first responders and others on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The jets are part of their guard’s 144th Fighter Wing based in Fresno, taking off from there and flying over Lodi at 10:20 a.m.
— Wes Bowers
Lodi’s Festa Italiana canceled for this year
Festa Italiana, scheduled for Sunday, June 14, has been canceled due to the current social restrictions. Festa Italiana will return to the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds on Sunday, June 13, 2021. For more information on the Festa, visit www.
— News-Sentinel Staff
Music in the Parks canceled in Calaveras
SAN ANDREAS — For the first time in more than two decades, the Calaveras County Arts Council has canceled their annual Music in the Parks concert series.
There was no way to ensure that audiences and musicians would be able to maintain social distancing during the concerts, executive director Kathy Mazzaferro said.
“It was such a sad and difficult choice,” she said “but the board and I believe it best for the health and safety of all.”
The Arts Council is working with local musicians to host an online concert series instead. For more information, visit www.calaveras arts.org or follow the council on social media.
In the meantime, the council has contracted with this year’s artists for next year’s summer concert series.
— K. Cathey