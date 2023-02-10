GALT — In an effort to boost economic development, the City of Galt will begin deferring payment of development impact fees for new non-residential projects.
Development impact fees are payments government agencies such as cities and counties charge to builders to cover the cost of additional public infrastructure and services.
According to city staff, these fees are typically paid by developers when they submit applications for permits, and can range anywhere from thousands of dollars to millions.
Staff said the up-front impact fees are a recurring concern for developers looking to build or expand in Galt, and sometimes creates an impediment to developing projects in the city.
On Tuesday night, the Galt City Council voted 4-0 to approve a deferment program that would allow developers 36 months to pay those impact fees off.
Impact fees covered in the program include general government development impact fees, traffic and circulation impact fees, water capacity fees, wastewater capacity fees and storm drainage fees.
All other fees related to development would be paid at the time of the permit application submission. In addition, the deferment would only be allowed for non-residential projects whose total impact fees are less than $2 million.
Economic development manager Amy Mendes said that as an example, a 14,800-square-foot building in the city’s industrial area would have $148,000 worth of development impact fees.
Under the deferment program guidelines, the developer would pay 25% of those fees at the time their permit is issued, or roughly $37,000.
The developer would then pay another 25% 12 months afterward, and another 25% 12 months after that.
The final 25% would be paid 36 months after permits were issued.
No interest would accrue during that time unless developers missed one of the payments, Mendes said.
“Galt is in a very fortunate spot with the industrial side of things, where most industrial businesses own their property as well as the business,” she said. “Most businesses that come here to expand in Galt are our own businesses. It’s sticker shock when you want to build a new building and we tell you that you have $350,000 in fees up front. It’s mind-blowing.”
Councilman Kevin Papineau said he appreciated the approach of the program because it targeted the kinds of development of which the city would like to see more, adding the city did not need to incentivize residential developments.
“What I like about this the most and want to make sure the focus stays on ... one is we’re lessening the burden of government that prohibits development,” he said. “But more importantly, this comes well after you’ve established your recruitment process. We’re not throwing this out to all-comers. We’re doing this at a time when we have things lined up and have people, businesses, we want to come here. I’m happy to see that and want that to continue.”
The council voted 4-0 to approve the program during its Tuesday night meeting. Councilman Rich Lozano was absent.
