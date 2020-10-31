LODI — “American Pickers,” the hit reality TV show, is returning to California in December, and show runners are seeking participants in the Lodi area.
“American Pickers” is a documentary series that explores the fascinating world of antique “picking” on the History Channel. The show follows Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, two of the most skilled pickers in the business, as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques. They are always excited to find sizeable, unique collections and learn the fascinating stories behind them.
Anyone in the local area who has a large, private collection of antiques that the Pickers can spend the better part of a day looking through is invited to send their name, phone number, location and description of the collection with photos to americanpickers@cineflix.com. For more information, call 855-673-7878.
— K. Cathey
Sheriff’s Office catches Honor Farm escapee
FRENCH CAMP — San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested an inmate Friday morning less than 12 hours after he escaped from the Honor Farm in French Camp, the agency said.
At about 10:45 p.m. Thursday, an officer at the facility was alerted to an alarm on one of the housing barracks doors. An emergency inmate count was conducted, and officers found that Porfino Torres Vasquez was not present, the Sheriff’s Office said.
A security checks of the entire facility ended with negative results.
Vasquez, who was being held on burglary charges and being a felon prohibited from owning a firearm, was arrested just after 10 a.m. Friday, the Sheriff’s Office said.
— Wes Bowers
‘Check Before You Burn’ returns Nov. 1
MODESTO — From Nov. 1 through the end of February each year, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District enforces its “Check Before You Burn” residential wood-burning program. The goal of the program is to reduce emissions and air pollution caused by wood-burning stoves and fireplaces.
Residents whose only source of heat is a wood-burning stove or who live in an area where natural gas service is not available may apply for an exemption. The air pollution control district also offers a BurnCleaner program with incentives for replacing a wood-burning stove with an EPA-certified or pellet-fueled device.
Residents who do choose to burn are encouraged to ensure that all firewood is clean, dry and seasoned. Burning newspapers, magazines, trash or plastics in fireplaces or stoves is illegal.
For more information, to see when burning is permitted or to report a violation, visit www.valleyair.org/aqinfo/cbyb.htm.
— K. Cathey
California State Parks offers free admission to veterans
SACRAMENTO — California State Parks is honoring veterans, active duty and reserve military personnel with free admission to 133 state parks on Veterans Day — Wednesday, Nov. 11.
Participating parks include the California State Railroad Museum and Railtown 1897 State Historic Park, along with state vehicular recreation areas. Veterans are also invited to visit:
- Angel Island State Park.
- Colonel Allensworth State Historic Park.
- Fort Ross State Historic Park.
- Mount Diablo State Park.
For a full list of the participating parks, visit parks.ca.gov/VeteransDay2020. A valid military ID or a California driver’s license identifying the individual as a veteran must be shown to park staff to receive free admission.
— K. Cathey