LODI — The Day 2 Day Diabetes Support Group’s July 21 meeting has been canceled due to its guest speaker’s recommendations regarding the new COVID-19 BA.5 variant and its transmission rate.
A rescheduled meeting date will be determined later.
— Wes Bowers
Bookings and releases at county jail delayed
FRENCH CAMP — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office on Friday announced that beginning this week, all court-ordered commitments, bookings and releases from county jail will be postponed 120 days.
If you are scheduled to be committed into the jail, the Sheriff’s Office is asking you to reschedule by emailing sjsojail@sjgov.org with your name, date of birth, court case number and original scheduled turn in date. You can also call 209-468-4384.
Failing to follow these instructions will result in a “failure to appear” warrant being issued, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Responding to comments on its Facebook post, the Sheriff’s Office said the postponement is due to the surge in COVID-19 cases from the BA.5 variant.
— Wes Bowers
