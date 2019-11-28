As families gather around the table for Thanksgiving, many do not realize the holidays’ true history and the views of Native Americans.
For decades school textbooks and history curriculums have taught students that the first Thanksgiving began in 1621, after an invitation was extended by Pilgrims in Plymouth, Mass., to the Wampanoag tribe.
However, accounts documented and passed down through Wampanoag storytelling recall the feast as an attempt by Wampanoag leader Massasoit and the settlers to engage in diplomatic negotiations over planting grounds near the water.
In an interview with the New York Times, Kate Sheehan, a spokeswoman for Plimoth Plantation, a living history museum in Plymouth, said historic accounts have proven that the feast was not a gesture of camaraderie, but instead a chance for the Wampanoag to devise a treaty with settlers to determine geographical boundaries.
“I don’t think a lot of people understand (Thanksgiving), including some descendants from natives tribes. I didn’t start understanding the history of the holiday until my daughters were coming home from school and telling me what they learned,” Sylvia Flores, a Lodi resident who hails from the Sioux tribe, said.
Flores said her views are her own and do not reflect the views of the Native American community at large, and believes some children from that community have become disconnected from their culture and history because of Indian boarding schools and reservations.
In 1860, the United States Federal Government established the Bureau of Indian Affairs, which created the first Native American boarding school. The purpose of the boarding schools was to assimilate students into western culture. Children were often baptized and given new names to disassociate their Native American identities and ancestry, according to nativepartnership.org.
The American Indian Relief Council reported that by the 1880s, the U.S. operated 60 schools for 6,200 Native American students, which often used violence to punish students who refused to adopt western culture.
“I am at a point in my life where I can not celebrate the Thanksgiving holiday because a lot of information continues to come forward about the treatment of Natives and the history of the holiday, and it is very sad to have to confront what happened to my people,” Flores said.
Celina Rowe a resident from Manteca who hails from The Iowa Tribe of Oklahoma, feels that the celebration of Thanksgiving is disrespectful to the Native American community because of how it excludes their voices and covers up the violence associated with the holiday.
“Thanksgiving is one of the worst holidays to be celebrated in the Native community. The true history of the holiday is very sad for our community,” Rowe said. “The establishment of the holiday was created by the pilgrims, who would go out and slaughter natives; men, women, and children. Only to return home and celebrate the slaughter with a feast.”
Rowe believes the way Thanksgiving is taught in the K-12 education system and textbooks minimizes the amount of violence surrounding the holiday’s history and misrepresents the strife of Native Americans.
“I think people are afraid to confront the truth about the holiday but if we don’t learn the truth, how can we change the future, to make it better?” Rowe said. “Ignorance is not bliss and the truth must always come to light.”
Historical records and early accounts by settlers have found that celebratory feasts were usually enjoyed after a battle between warring parties. In 1637, settlers celebrated Thanksgiving after killing many of the Pequot people, which led to the Pequot War.
“I am still processing through my emotions as I continue to learn about what has happened to my ancestors,” Flores said.
Flores, whose grandmother lived on a reservation for most of her life but moved out of the reservation following the passage of the Indian Relocation Act of 1956 — also called the Adult Vocational Training Program. It was passed to encourage Native Americans in the United States to leave Indian reservations and their traditional lands and assimilate into the general population in urban areas.
“She left because the conditions on the reservation were so abysmal, people were starving and there was no upward mobility, reservations were essentially prisons,” Flores said.
Flores is actively involved with the San Joaquin Native Women’s Talking Circle, and also works with the Sacramento Native American Health Center to help teenagers struggling with depression and on the brink of suicide.
“Suicide rates within the Native communities are some of the highest in the nation,” Flores said.
Both Flores and Rowe encourage people interested in learning about the history of the holiday to reach out to members of the native community.
The San Joaquin Native Women’s Talking Circle invites members of the community to attend and learn about Native American identity and history.
People can visit join the San Joaquin Native Women’s Talking Circle on Facebook and learn about events and speaker panels that the organization hosts.