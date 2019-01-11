Lodinews.com

Local students can watch salmon hatch

Posted: Friday, January 11, 2019 10:00 am

Local students can watch salmon hatch News-Sentinel staff Lodi News-Sentinel

Eight schools in Lockeford and Lodi got a delivery of salmon eggs from Kathy Grant, City of Lodi Public Works Watershed Program Coordinator, who had picked up the eggs at the Mokelumne River Hatchery.

The 30-something day-old eggs will spend the next month or so in a small aquarium kept at a comfortable temperature of 54 degrees fahrenheit. Students and teachers will be able to observe them hatching before being released back into the river in February.

Posted in on Friday, January 11, 2019 10:00 am.

