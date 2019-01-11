Local students can watch salmon hatch

Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
Lawrence Elementary School vice principal Jenna Pal Freeman receives salmon eggs from Kathy Grant, City of Lodi- Public Works Watershed Program Coordinator, for the Lodi school Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
Lawrence Elementary School vice principal Jenna Pal Freeman receives salmon eggs for the Lodi school Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
Lawrence Elementary School vice principal Jenna Pal Freeman receives salmon eggs for the Lodi school Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
Lawrence Elementary School vice principal Jenna Pal Freeman receives salmon eggs for the Lodi school Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
Salmon eggs in their tank at Lawrence Elementary School in Lodi Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
Lawrence Elementary School principal secretary von Elsner takes pictures of the newly arrived salmon eggs at the Lodi school Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
5th grader Milly Rodriguez, 10, celebrates the arrival of the salmon eggs at Heritage Elementary School in Lodi Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
Kathy Grant, City of Lodi- Public Works Watershed Program Coordinator, shows the salmon eggs bundles to teacher Janine Jacinto at Heritage Elementary School in Lodi Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
Teacher Janine Jacinto shows Juridia Cortes, 11, the salmon eggs before plaving them in their aquarium at Heritage Elementary School in Lodi Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Bea Ahbeck/News-Sentinel
Teacher Janine Jacinto shows Ronald Osorio the salmon eggs before plaving them in their aquarium at Heritage Elementary School in Lodi Thursday, Jan. 10, 2019.
Posted: Friday, January 11, 2019 10:00 am
News-Sentinel staff
Lodi News-Sentinel
Eight schools in Lockeford and Lodi got a delivery of salmon eggs from Kathy Grant, City of Lodi Public Works Watershed Program Coordinator, who had picked up the eggs at the Mokelumne River Hatchery.
The 30-something day-old eggs will spend the next month or so in a small aquarium kept at a comfortable temperature of 54 degrees fahrenheit. Students and teachers will be able to observe them hatching before being released back into the river in February.
