Wednesday night the city council made final decisions about how to spend $7.1 million in surplus operating funds.
City staff had suggested three options for using the “one-time” money, including paying it all into a pension stabilization fund. Another option was pumping half into the stabilization fund and allocating the rest to one-time projects. A third option was having the council allocate the entire amount for one-time uses.
Ultimately, the council decided to set aside $529,821 for the stabilization fund, and spend the rest on various projects and causes. The pension stabilization fund currently has about $21 million in it, to be used to supplement premium payments during financial hard times.
When the dust settled, over half the money was designated for park and recreation projects.
After much discussion, the council decided to begin the process of replacing the Kofu Skate Park on Ham Lane. The city will spend $175,000 for a new concrete skate park design. In all, the council allocated $745,000 of surplus funds for the skate park project, noting that additional funding will be required to complete it.
“If the city is able to secure additional funding for the skate park project, the remaining Parks capital improvement program (CIP) funds will be used for a new skate park project at the existing location. If no additional funding is secured, the remaining Parks CIP funds will be used for other Parks projects,” said Deputy City Manager Andrew Keys.
San Joaquin County Supervisor Steve Ding said later that he is willing to help the city round up additional money to complete the skate park project. He said he is hoping to secure private funds to get the project done, saying kids need something to do in Lodi.
Other parks and recreation project allocations included $2.5 million for roof repairs at Hutchins Street Square, Lodi Lake fire mitigation in the form of tree maintenance, sports lighting at Salas Park, and $283,000 for restroom repairs at the north side of Lodi Lake.
Three juveniles were arrested in mid-June for setting a fire two weeks earlier that destroyed the restroom facilities. Firefighters were able to knock down the blaze quickly, but investigators determined the cause of the fire was arson. Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Director Christina Jaromay said the bathroom was locked, but it had been broken into.
Keys said the Salas Park lighting project will cost $1 million and that the additional $500,000 needed to complete the job will come from bond funds designated for a new animal shelter.
“The animal shelter has $15 million available from our debt refunding in 2022, but the cost estimate is less than that,” said Keys.
The council also decided to allocate $250,000 for “extraordinary litigation costs,” $100,000 for an economic development strategic plan, $750,000 for a “downtown specific plan,” $100,000 for Downtown Business Alliance aesthetic improvements, and $1,152,439 for a new White Slough Training Facility.
The money for litigation costs will be used to defend the city against “a couple cases” the city has going, according to City Manager Steve Schwabauer. He wouldn’t further identify the cases because they are still active.
Schwabauer also said the “downtown specific plan” amounts to a “refresh” of the downtown revitalization plan the city embarked on in the mid-1990s. He said it will be “new look” at the downtown area.
The council also stipulated that if, when all the bids are in, a project is under budget, up to $50,000 will be used for security cameras at Tokay Street/Central Avenue, and Tokay Street/Stockton Street.
On July 11, Mayor Pro Tem Lisa Craig launched a survey seeking public input as to how the city ought to allocate the surplus funds. The one-week survey garnered over 500 responses. “I’m pleased to say that 84% of survey respondents are Lodi residents, 59% own property in Lodi, 23% own businesses in Lodi and 3% either work or visit Lodi frequently,” said Craig.
Sixty-two percent said they supported investing money in the pension stabilization fund, while 38% wanted all of the money spent on one-time projects.
Craig says 45% of the survey respondents rank security cameras at Lodi Lake as their top priority, followed by downtown sidewalk maintenance, planting, and street tree lighting. About 36% want money to be spent on Main St./Stockton St. master plan and improvements.
Further down the priority list is Heritage District/eastside beautification and security, followed by a downtown historic building survey and renovation incentives, Salas Park sports lighting, business acceleration grants, and Hutchins Street Square Performing Arts Center improvements.
Craig said the survey responses had influenced her decision-making on prioritizing expenditures of not only the surplus money, but on future funding allocations.
