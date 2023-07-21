Group says Kofu skate park in need for a major overhaul

Speaking during the public comment segment of Wednesday night’s Lodi City Council meeting, several skateboarding teens and adults said the boards, ramps and pipes that were either repaired or replaced since they last spoke to the council in May have already broken or fallen apart.

Wednesday night the city council made final decisions about how to spend $7.1 million in surplus operating funds.

City staff had suggested three options for using the “one-time” money, including paying it all into a pension stabilization fund. Another option was pumping half into the stabilization fund and allocating the rest to one-time projects. A third option was having the council allocate the entire amount for one-time uses.