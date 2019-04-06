San Joaquin Delta College recently decided to change the way its trustees are elected, and will hold a series of open houses to inform the public and solicit their input.
Although each of Delta College’s trustees lives in and represents a particular area of the 2,3000-square-mile community college district, according to a Friday press release, each trustee is currently elected by voters throughout the district
The board of trustees voted last year to move to an area-based voting system, in which voters can only cast ballots for the candidate within their area.
“It should end up giving communities like Lodi more autonomy as they elect their trustees,” said Board Vice President Charles Jennings, who represents Area 4, which includes Lodi and Galt.
Delta College will hold several public hearings and open houses before making a final decision later this year, where constituents can learn more about the process and provide feedback.
Jennings will host an open house from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. April 15 at Lodi Public Library, 201 W. Locust St.
Members of the public can also comment at two formal public hearings tentatively scheduled for 5:30 p.m. April 23 and May 7 in the Horton Administration Building at Delta College, 5151 Pacific Ave., Stockton.
The process will also involve evaluating maps for each area, which can be found at deltacollege.edu/ sites/default/files/documents/imported/redistrictingmapsfullsetmaps_000.pdf.