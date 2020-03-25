In an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus, San Joaquin County Parks and Recreation officials announced that all county parks will be closed through April 30, effective immediately.
Parks affected by this closure include Micke Grove Regional Park in Lodi, Oak Grove Regional Park in Stockton, Mossdale Crossing Regional Park in Lathrop and Regional Sports Complex in Stockton, along with day-use and campground facilities at Dos Reis Regional Park in Lathrop, Westgate Landing Regional Park in Lodi and Stillman Magee Regional Park in Clements.
The temporary closure joins Micke Grove Zoo and the Oak Grove Nature Center in Oak Grove Regional Park, both of which have already closed to the public.
The San Joaquin County Parks Administrative Office, located in Micke Grove Regional Park, will continue to provide services via telephone at 209-953-8800, e-mail at parks@sjgov.org, or by mail.
As this is a fluid situation, the public can keep up to date on closures at www.sjparks.com.