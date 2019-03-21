Following a three-year tenure, Galt City Manager Eugene Palazzo announced his resignation at Tuesday night’s Galt City Council meeting. His resignation will take effect April 2
Palazzo addressed the city council and staff along with citizens in the audience with a prepared 40-second speech, in which we thanked his staff for the work they have accomplished since he has held the title of city manager.
Palazzo, who was appointed Galt’s city manager in 2015, was offered the position after serving as the city manager in Crescent City.
He has over 30 years of local government experience and has worked in cities throughout Northern California including Folsom, Riverbank, Yuba City and South Lake Tahoe.
“I am proud of my accomplishments, and I am especially proud of my executive team. I am proud of their achievements and the quality of service they have given the community,” Palazzo said.
Palazzo did not give a reason for his decision to resign, but hinted that he planned to pursue other endeavors.
“I am excited to begin the next part of my life and I will assist the city through the transition,” Palazzo said.
During Palazzo’s tenure, he established an executive team that navigated the city through the city’s completion of both the Industrial and Eastview annexation projects.
Palazzo initiated a long-range financial plan that included the revitalization for the Galt Market property, and guided city employee contract negotiations and a solid waste franchise fee increase.
Mayor Paige Lampson thanked Palazzo for his service to Galt and said that the city council is looking to begin a strategic planning process to find the next Galt city manager.
“We are looking for a new city manager to bring to fruition our newly established city goals and priorities,” Lampson said. “The search for a new city manager is our top priority.”
Councilman Rich Lozano and Vice Mayor Shawn Farmer also thanked Palazzo for his service, and wished him luck in his future endeavors at the conclusion of the city council meeting.
The Galt City Council is scheduled to host a special meeting at 4:30 p.m. today at 380 Civic Drive, where they will select an interim city manager.