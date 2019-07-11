The California Department of Transportation will conduct one-way traffic control at various locations along Highway 12 from Tower Parkway to the Calaveras County line for striping operations. Work will occur as follows:
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Tower Parkway and Glasscock Road to Lower Sacramento Road July 14 and 15 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Tower Parkway and Glasscock Road to Lower Sacramento Road July 15-19 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions from Bruella Road to the Calaveras County line July 14-19 from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions at the Highway 88 junction in Clements July 15-18 from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• One-way traffic control in both directions at the Highway 88 junction in Clements on July 19 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Motorists should expect 15-minute delays. Alternate routes should be taken whenever possible.
Work is scheduled to begin as listed, but is subject to change due to traffic incidents, weather, availability of equipment, or materials and construction related issues.
— Wes Bowers
CHP Stockton to enforce safety for pedestrians
SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — The California Highway Patrol will be conducting pedestrian safety enforcement operations throughout San Joaquin County, with a focus on motorists and pedestrians who fail to yield the right of way or who take unsafe and illegal actions.
The enforcement operations will take place throughout July at multiple locations within the county. Officers will conduct operations at heavily traveled crosswalks identified as having a high number of pedestrian fatalities and injuries.
Since January 2012, Stockton CHP has tracked 39 fatal traffic collisions involving pedestrians. CHP is committed to preventing these tragic deaths through education and enforcement of traffic laws.
For more information, call Public Information Officer James Smith at 209-938-4800.
— Oula Miqbel
Bird survey to be at Cosumnes River Preserve
GALT — The Cosumnes River Preserve Audubon Society will host a River Walk to survey birds of all species from 5:15 to 9:15 a.m. on Saturday at the Cosumnes River Preserve, 13501 Franklin Blvd., Galt.
Audubon Society member Jim Rowoth will lead a tour through the wetlands, riparian forest and grasslands, and out to the Cosumnes River. The walk covers about four miles and should take approximately four hours at a leisurely pace, so be sure to bring lunch and water.
The tour is free and open to anyone with a strong interest in birding. Please wear appropriate clothing and gear for rugged outdoor exploration.
The tour will meet at the Cosumnes River Preserve Visitor Center Deck. For more information, email info@cosumnes.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Christmas in July backpack giveaway
STOCKTON — The Emergency Food Bank and El Concilio will host a Christmas in July backpack giveaway from 9 a.m. to noon July 27 at the Emergency Food Bank Stockton, 7 W. Scotts Ave., Stockton.
Children younger than 20 can also receive free dental screenings. No appointments are required, but services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Children who attend the dental screenings must be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian.
To participate, parents or guardians must bring ID for each child. Any form of ID with the child’s name and date of birth is acceptable.
Backpacks must be picked up by noon on the day of the event, and both the guardian and child must be present.
For more information, call 209-464-7369.
— Oula Miqbel
Career Fair and Job Fair to be in Sacramento
SACRAMENTO — The Diversity Career Group will host its annual Sacramento Career Fair and Job Fair from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the DoubleTree Hotel main conference room, 2001 Point West Way, Sacramento.
Potential employees will have the opportunity to sit down with employers and meet hiring managers. Some employers will hold on-the-spot interviews. Employers from all over Sacramento and the Bay Area will have recruiters at the job fair.
Attendees are encouraged to dress professionally and bring multiple copies of their resumes. Candidates with experience in retail, telecommunications, logistics, solar, sales management, medical device, retail management, accounting and administration are encouraged to attend.
For more information, visit www.diversitycareergroup.com.
— Oula Miqbel