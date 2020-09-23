The San Joaquin-Stanislaus CattleWomen selected Jan Luiz as the 2020 Cowbelle of the Year at the group’s September meeting, according to a press release.
The award shines a spotlight on an outstanding member who has dedicated a significant amount of time and effort to promote the beef industry. Luiz was given an engraved cowbell and a sterling silver pendant to celebrate her hard work.
Luiz was excited to be named the 2020 Cowbelle.
“It was a big honor for me. I have only been in that club for five years. It was a big surprise!” she said.
Luiz has been active in the unit during her five years of membership, serving as the chairwoman of the Scrapbook and Scholarship committees, as well as attending local farm days, Rotary Read-Ins, and AgVenture field trips.
She has helped to raise funds by selling tickets to dinners and served at events the CattleWomen have participated in.
“She put a lot of time and effort into promoting beef,” incoming vice president Molly Watkins said of why Luiz was selected for the award. “She is real eager, and to go out into classrooms, she is good with the kids and likes to teach them about cows.”
Although she was raised by a grape grower, Luiz has spent most of her adult life around cattle. More than 40 years ago, she was introduced to the daily activities of cattle production when she married her late husband Randy. Together they raised dairy cattle in Lodi selling the dairy. Randy Luiz passed away in 2015.
Outside of the cattle industry, Luiz has been an active member of the California Cattle Penning Association. She has served for more than 13 years on the CCPA board of directors, including holding the position of president. Luiz continues to compete in reining and versatility competitions, and she and her horse provide therapy for children with special needs each week. She has certified two horses over the past four years as therapy horses.
Luiz and 31 other 2020 Cowbelles from throughout California will gather for a recognition luncheon during the California CattleWomen’s State Meeting in March 2021. The San Joaquin-Stanislaus CattleWomen’s Unit has 48 members and is 68 years old. There are about 1,800 CattleWomen throughout California.