Lodi police officer, two others injured in collision in Downtown Lodi

Three people were injured, including a Lodi Police Department officer, after a collision in Downtown Lodi on Tuesday afternoon.
Sgt. Matt Latino said the pursuit began at about noon near the McDonald’s at 200 W. Lodi Ave. Minutes later, the pursuit ended at the intersection of Church and Oak streets, and Latino said it is unknown how the chases ended there.
Debris was strewn across Church Street after the collision, and a black Mercedes was facing south in the northbound lanes along the curb on the 200 block of Church Street. Its driver’s side door was caved in, the windows were shattered and airbags had deployed.
A white City of Lodi pick up truck with front end damage was facing east in the southbound lanes.
“At this point we have no reason to believe that any other vehicles were involved in the collision,” Latino said. “However, the white pickup — it’s a city of Lodi Police Department vehicle — and the suspect vehicle were the only two involved in collision.”
Latino said one officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and both occupants of the Mercedes were arrested. Both were taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries, he said.
It was unknown why officers were pursuing the vehicle, and no further information was available. An investigation is ongoing, Lodi police said.
