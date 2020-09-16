STOCKTON — San Joaquin County officials have collaborated with Everbridge to implement a free community notification system, SJReadyAlert, to notify residents about emergency events and other important public safety information.
Residents are encouraged to register immediately to receive these alerts at SJReady.org.
Countywide, officials with the county Office of Emergency Services will use SJReady Alert to notify residents about events such as severe weather, fires, flooding and other emergencies. The system can also allow for more routine announcements, such as road closures and water utility maintenance.
Messages will be sent to residents via their preferred contact paths — cellphone, text message, home phone, email, TTY/TTD device and other options are available — to ensure real-time access to potentially lifesaving information. Residents listed in the San Joaquin County 911 database (typically landline phones and VOIP/Digital Telephone Services) will automatically be subscribed to alerts by phone.
Everbridge allows citizens who register for the service to provide additional contact information, such as email or cellphone numbers, or to opt out.
Users can identify multiple addresses for notifications, such as home, work or a loved one’s home. Users can also opt into messages from multiple cities.
The SJReady Alert system will not replace other communication methods used by emergency responders, both in person and via the media. Television, radio and county/city websites will continue to broadcast important announcements.
The SJReady Alert communications are dependent upon external providers such as a wireless carrier or email delivery service.