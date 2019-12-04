STOCKTON — A man who assaulted two children at a local store in August was sentenced to state prison last month.
The San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Office on Wednesday said 51-year-old Jeff Hardcastle of Galt was sentenced to nine years in prison on Nov. 18 for punching the two boys in the head at the Target store, located at 2355 West Kettleman Lane.
According to police, Hardcastle entered the store in August and allegedly punched an 11-year-old and 5-year-old for no reason. He then exited the store through a rear door, police said. Hardcastle appeared to be under the influence when he attacked the boys, police said.
— Wes Bowers
Officers attacked during booking at S.J. County Jail
FRENCH CAMP — On Dec. 2, the correctional staff at the San Joaquin County Jail were attempting to book Jacob Servin when he became uncooperative, the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday.
Due to his refusal to cooperate, Servin was placed in a temporary holding cell, where he allegedly assaulted jail staff, the Sheriff’s Office said. According to reports, Servin grabbed a female officer, reached for her equipment, kicked an officer in the chest and tried to bite staff, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Correctional officers had to use force to restrain Servin, who was taken to a local hospital. Medical staff informed Servin of his potential injuries, and he again became uncooperative by refusing medical treatment, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Servin suffered no apparent visible injuries, the Sheriff’s Office said, and an investigation of the incident is ongoing.
— Wes Bowers
Statue honoring Pearl Harbor survivor to be lighted Saturday
LODI — Pacific Project Heroes, a local nonprofit organization that supports the financial burdens of wounded veterans, is hosting a statue lighting ceremony commemorating one of the last living survivors of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at 10950 N. West Lane, Lodi.
The lighting will honor 98-year-old First Class Petty Officer Delton “Wally” E. Wailing, U.S. Navy veteran. This year’s statue is made of metal, clad with 24,000 lights and stands 35 feet tall. The public is invited to attend.
— Wes Bowers
Zoo Lights at Micke Grove runs through Christmas
LODI — Zoo Lights is taking place at Micke Grove Zoo, 11793 Micke Grove Road, Lodi, beginning Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and takes place every Friday and Saturday until Christmas.
Guests can enjoy holiday-themed activities, games, crafts, entertainment and free photos with Santa Claus. People can purchase warm drinks and snacks inside the park.
The cost for entry into the park for the Zoo Lights is $20 per vehicle and $15 for Micke Grove Zoo Society members.
Event dates may be canceled due to inclement weather. Guests are encouraged to visit the zoo’s Facebook page at https://www. facebook.com/sanjoaquinparks or call 209-331-7400 before visiting, to confirm Zoo Lights is taking place.
— Oula Miqbel
Lodi church to host immigration forum Sunday afternoon
LODI — St. Paul Lutheran Church, 701 S. Pleasant Ave., Lodi, will host an immigration forum workshop on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.
Licensed attorneys with the California Rural Legal Assistance Foundation will be available to provide information about immigration relief options and an update on DACA information.
This event is free and open to the public.
— Oula Miqbel
Winter Wonderland Holiday Boutique to be on Sunday
LODI — The Winter Wonderland Holiday Boutique will be held on Dec. 8 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Hutchins Street Square, 125 S. Hutchins St., Lodi.
Numerous local crafters and artists will have their products available for purchase.
For more information, call 333-6800, extension 2452. Sponsored by Lodi Parks, Recreation, and Cultural Services Department.
— Oula Miqbel
Women’s group to host comedy show Saturday in Stockton
STOCKTON — The Stockton Younger Women’s Task Force is teaming up with MF Comedy to host a comedy show Saturday from 7 to 10 p.m. at the SweetBot Café, 5634 N. Pershing Ave., Stockton.
The comedy show will feature female comedians; Jacqui Pirl, Wendy Lewis, Louis C and Carollynn the Comic.
All proceeds raised by the SYWTF will benefit the Vocalizing Our Identities Cultivating Empowered Stocktonians, (V.O.I.C.E.S.) program. V.O.I.C.E.S. provides an intersectional lens of the childcare needs of women in Stockton and the well being of women.
The Stockton Younger Women’s Task Force is a movement led by young people dedicated to fighting for social justice as a diverse and inclusive group of activists, organizers, allies, and professionals on the local and national levels.
To learn more about the Younger Women’s Task Force visit https://www.stocktonywtf.org/, and check out more information about their V.O.I.C.E.S. initiative and research at https://www.stocktonywtf.org/voices-project.
— Oula Miqbel