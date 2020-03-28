With last week’s announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom that residents must stay home to prevent the spread of COVID-19, many churches in the Galt and Lodi areas still want to get their messages out to their congregations.
For many, that means transitioning from in-person services to online video conferences.
Here are how local churches are adapting:
• Bear Creek Community Church will host CHURCH AT HOME at 9 a.m. Sunday. Find more information, including links to Facebook and YouTube sites where the service will be streaming, at www.bearcreek church.com.
• Buddhist Church of Lodi is closed to all public and private services. However, Buddhist Churches of America has links to recordings of Juseige, Sanbutsuge and Junirai at www.buddhistchurchesofamerica.org.
• Calvary Bible Church in Lodi will livestream services on Sunday. For information, visit www.facebook.com/calvarylodi.
• Episcopal Church of St. John the Baptist is sharing sermons online at www.stjohnsoflodi.org.
• Fairmont Seventh-day Adventist Church will hold streaming services at 10:45 a.m. on Saturdays at www.fairmontsda.org while stay-at-home orders are in place.
• First Baptist Church of Lodi has launched its “Online Experience” at www.fbclodi.org. The home page links to a special web portal where church members can watching video, interact with one another, and get information about the church’s activities during the pandemic.
• Grace Presbyterian Church: Grace Presbyterian will livestream services this Sunday. For more information, visit www.gracelodi.org/livestream.
• The Home Church has three options for how to watch this Sunday’s 10:30 a.m. livestreamed service at www.thehomechurch .net/coronavirus.
• Horizon Church is livestreaming its next service at 10 a.m. Sunday at www.horizonweb.org, where visitors can also find daily devotions from the pastoral and elder team.
• Lifeline Church is livestreaming at 10 a.m. on Sundays at www.facebook.com/lifelinelodi and @lifelinelodi on Instagram. Pastor Elliot Jones is also sharing live messages of encouragement throughout the week.
• Lodi Community Church will livestream their services at 10 a.m. Sundays. For information, including a link to the livestream, visit www.facebook.com/lodicommunity or their Facebook page.
• Remedy Church will offer a livestream each Sunday throughout the pandemic. For more information, visit www.remedylodi.com.
• St. Anne’s Catholic Church, St. Christopher’s Catholic Church, and Mater Ecclesiae: Catholics have received a dispensation to miss Mass, and all daily and Sunday Masses in the Diocese of Stockton have been suspended. Broadcasted Masses, daily readings in text and audio formats, a collection of prayers, and other resources are available at www.stocktondiocese.org/spiritualresources. Mass has also been suspended in the Sacramento diocese.
“Concedo una dispensa a los miembros de los Fieles Católicos de la obligación de asistir a Misa los domingos. Esta dispensa continuará hasta nuevo aviso,” dijo Obispo Myron J. Cotta. Los recursos en español, incluidas las transmisiones de La Misa y las oraciones, están disponibles en www.stocktondiocese.org/coronavirus-2019-spanish. La misa también se suspende en la diócesis de Sacramento.
• St. Paul Lutheran Church is offering streaming services this Sunday, with an English stream at 10 a.m. Prayers with the pastor are held on Facebook daily at 6 and 9 a.m., noon, and 3, 6 and 9 p.m. For more information and links to the livestreams, visit www.stpaullodi.com. Un servicio religioso en español se llevará a cabo en línea a las 12:30 p.m. Domingo.
• Vinewood Community Church is offering online services this weekend. Visit www.vinewoodchurch.com for information.
Any local churches that are streaming their services may email wesb@lodinews.com or kyla@lodinews.com. Email must include the name of the church, the internet address where livestreams or pre-recorded services can be viewed, and the times of any live services. Spanish language information is welcome.