LODI — The San Joaquin County Mosquito and Vector Control District will conduct ground spraying using Evergreen or DeltaGard between 8 and 11 p.m. today or Friday in a portion of rural West Lodi between Guard Road and White Slough, west of Interstate 5 and south of Highway 12.
The district will also spray on the south side of Staten Island.
For more information or maps of the spray areas, visit www.sjmosquito.org.
— Wes Bowers
Man arrested for possession of gun, on suspicion of involvement in shooting case
LODI — At about 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 17, Lodi Police Department officers stopped Tomas Mendoza in the area of Garfield Street and Railroad Avenue.
Mendoza was wanted on suspicion of being involved in a shooting case, and was found to be in possession of a loaded, stolen handgun, police said. About 5.5 ounces of suspected methamphetamine was found on Mendoza during the search as well, police said.
Mendoza was arrested on suspicion of weapons and drugs charges, and was booked into Lodi City Jail, police said.
— Wes Bowers
S-Mart Foods to celebrate peaches
LODI — Saturday is National Eat a Peach Day, and Save Mart has fresh peaches ready for customers to enjoy as they celebrate.
Save Mart operates 83 stores across California and northern Nevada, including the two S-Mart Foods locations in Lodi and the Save Mart in Galt.
Visit www.savemart.com/recipes to find recipes for Peach Tortellini Salad and other peachy options.
— K. Cathey
San Joaquin RTD suspends electric buses to save energy
STOCKTON — San Joaquin Regional Transit District announced this week it will suspend the use of its electric vehicle fleet immediately in response to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s call to conserve energy.
On Aug. 17, Newsom signed an executive order to “free up additional energy capacity in response to the West Coast heat wave that is projected to intensify over the coming days.”
To help reduce its impact on the grid, RTD decided to temporarily deploy diesel-electric hybrid buses in place of its electric fleet for the rest of the week or until the situation improves.
“We realize that the amount of energy used to power the electric buses is substantial and want to help minimize the risk of possible power disruptions for the community,” CEO Gloria Salazar said.
For more information, visit www.sjrtd.com or call 209-943-1111.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County outlines plans to spend CARES Act funding
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday accepted a status report on the $133 million in Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act funding received during the pandemic. County staff reported that the entire amount will be spent, as $16 million has already been allocated through June 30, including an initial $1.2 million for small business grants and an additional $15.1 million designated for small business grants.
Staff anticipates spending another $83.1 million on COVID-19 related expenses through Dec. 30; and $12.5 million on planned projects. Another $6.3 million will be held in reserve to deal with unforeseen circumstances, the county said.
In addition, the county received a separate allocation of $2.97 million in CARES Act funding from the state and $2.2 million for state realignment backfield.
In partnership with Community Foundation of San Joaquin and Catholic Charities, the county is allocating more than $1 million for Housing for the Harvest Program to provide 24-hour turnaround testing and results to agricultural workers. The county is also providing $464,202 for San Joaquin County clinics to provide testing and follow-up medical care for the program, under-served communities, and homeless population; and another $11 million for private hospital grants available to six private hospitals in San Joaquin County to address unfunded COVID-19 expenses.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County seeks input on bicycle master plan
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Public Works Department will hold two virtual community workshops Aug. 25 and 27 from at 5:30 p.m. to receive input on its draft 2020 Bicycle Master Plan update.
Residents can view the draft plan, make comments, or submit questions at www.bikesjc.org.
The workshops will allow project staff to present the plan’s draft recommendations. Attendees will also have the opportunity to ask the presenters questions in real-time and provide input via interactive polls or small group discussions.
Residents can register at the following links to join the workshops:
- www.tinyurl.com/sjcbikeplan1 (August 25)
- www.tinyurl.com/sjcbikeplan2 (August 27)
The complete Draft Plan will be available for public review on the project website as well as www.sjgov.org. Based on final community input, the project team will revise the Draft Plan and present the Final Plan to the Board of Supervisors for adoption this fall.
— Wes Bowers