LODI — According to recent data from the California Employment Development Department, the unemployment rate in Lodi increased by 2% from February to March as the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The EDD released its preliminary civilian labor force and industry employment estimates on Friday, which reports that there were 2,600 unemployed workers in Lodi for March, an increase of 500 from February.
With a labor force of 30,200 in Lodi, the unemployment rate for March is 8.5%.
It is the second-highest in the county, behind Stockton’s rate of 9.4%, and higher than the overall county unemployment rate of 8.3%.
In February, Lodi’s unemployment rate was 6.9%, and was the highest in the county among the seven largest cities.
Juliet Moeur, East Bay Labor Market Consultant with the EDD, said data is collected through the Current Population Survey, which surveys residents in each area.
“Civilian employment, i.e. unemployment rates, count the number of working people by place of residence,” she said. “(Residents) can hold a job outside of the area they live in, but they are counted as employed in their area of residence.”
In addition, Moeur said industry employment estimates count the number of jobs by place of work. Collected through the Current Employment Statistics Survey, this can count individuals living outside of San Joaquin County, but working in San Joaquin County.
From February to March, 500 people were let go from trade, transportation and utilities positions throughout San Joaquin County, according to the report. Another 100 were let go from leisure and hospitality jobs.
San Joaquin County’s labor force totaled 328,400 in March, with 27,100 out of work for an 8.3% unemployment rate.
To view the latest unemployment rate data, visit www.labormarketinfo.edd.ca.gov.