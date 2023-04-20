Efrain Gomez remembers the first day he and his wife Mia opened their doors at Cactus Mexican Fine Dining in Woodbridge.
It was 30 years ago, and dozens of people were lined up outside their old digs at 18961 Lower Sacramento Road.
“My wife knew a lot of people, and I knew a lot of people,” he said. “We had line out the door first day, and we actually ran out of stuff. We 100 and some odd people outside. I wasn’t expecting that. I was expecting 10, maybe 20 people.”
The restaurant was a hit, and the couple would spend an entire day prepping food, serving up lunch and dinner and cleaning in anticipation for the next day, sometimes not leaving until as late — or early, depending on your perspective — as 4 a.m.
Over the years, the lunch rush seemed to slow, but dinner was still popular among Lodi and Woodbridge diners, as many would wait an hour or more to be seated.
Some 15 years into their run, the couple added live music and karaoke on special nights, but Gomez said he and his wife tired of the bar scene and the exceptionally long hours that came with it.
“Last call is 1:30 a.m., then they have to leave at 2 a.m. maybe 2:30 a.m.,” he said. “Some people would still be here and say, ‘I can’t leave, I’m still feeling a little buzzed.’ Well, you can’t kick them out. You’ve got to let them sit there and eat chips and have coffee or something (to sober up).”
In addition, he said the two-story building, constructed in 1861 by the Independent Order of Odd Fellows, was becoming too large for them to handle.
So, the couple began looking for a smaller venue where they could focus on serving food without a full-blown bar.
Fortunately, the former Flight Lounge at 18815 Lower Sacramento Road hit the market and the Gomez’s jumped at the chance to move.
So, Cactus closed its doors at its original location in 2019, and moved two blocks south.
This year, the restaurant will celebrate 30 years in business by offering discounts on beers and margaritas.
Gomez said much hasn’t changed over the three decades he’s been open.
“Everyday I come in, it’s the the same thing,” he said. “You come in, you’ve got to get ready. You’ve got to do what you’ve got to do. My wife and I ran it all this time, and we don’t have managers. We’ve had people that have stayed with us, like our cooks.”
He’s had many of his seven brothers work with him, one staying more than 20 years, and two staying on for 17 years.
He said he’s also had wait staff work for 15 years and bar staff stay for 11.
“A lot of people have stayed with us, so we must be doing something okay,” he said. “Most of the time, you talk to waiters and waitresses, they bounce from one restaurant to another. They say it’s better over here than over there.”
Gomez couldn’t pinpoint what has made Cactus an enduring place for people to eat, but thinks it may have to do with the way he views his customer base.
“I’ve been cooking all my life, and I try to treat people as equals,” he said. “I’m an employee. (My staff) are employees. If you come in as a customer, you’re my boss. Everybody that walks in here is my boss. You guys are going to tell me what to do, when to do it, how to do it. That’s the bottom line.”
Gomez started in the restaurant business 34 years ago, working with his sister at the Las Palmas in Sacramento.
Born in Mexico, he was raised in Lockeford and graduated from Lodi High School.
His wife has owned a beauty salon for 40 years, he said, and it was her idea to open Cactus in the Lodi area.
There are now seven restaurants in the Sacramento and Lodi area owned by the Gomez family, including Coyotes in Lockeford.
Other restaurants can be found in Elk Grove, Galt, Martel, Jackson and Granite Bay.
Since moving to their new home, the couple no longer spends the early morning hours cleaning up. Although they still serve beers, margaritas and wine, the bar closes at 9 p.m. most nights. However, they still have stragglers who want to talk to the wait staff from time to time.
But Gomez pushes them out the door by 11 p.m. at the latest.
He still has other family members working with him, too.
His future daughter-in-law, Stephanie Nickles, has been on the wait staff for seven years, on and off, she said.
While she’s had other jobs in the area, Nickles said she always comes back because it was an ideal place to unwind while working.
“It’s a lovely environment,” she said. “All of our customers are super friendly. It’s a very inviting place to come in, grab a margarita and enjoy a little something to eat.”
Gomez said there will be no big party or celebration to commemorate 30 years in business, just drink specials, which will run all day.
“I enjoy it,” he said of running the restaurant. “I wouldn’t know what to do. I’m way old to get a job anywhere. But it’s working out pretty good.”
Pics: 1-3 is front of Cactus
Stephanie Nickles said working at the restaurant is an enjoyable experience.
