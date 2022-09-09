Lodi hit with power outages for second straight day as record-breaking heat wave takes a toll

Lodi residents were without power for several hours Wednesday night after an unexpected equipment failure at the city's industrial substation near Lodi and Guild avenues.

 Wes Bowers/News-Sentinel

Lodi’s energy is delivered through three PG&E sub-transmission lines, the city said, adding a set of protection relays on one of the lines failed that morning.

