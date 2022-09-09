Lodi hit with power outages for second straight day as record-breaking heat wave takes a toll

Rotating power outages: What you need to know

How long will power be out in a rotating power outage?

• If your circuit is called, you will experience an outage of approximately 1 hour.

• Once your outage is over, your circuit should not be shut off for a rotating outage again until all other circuits in Lodi’s service territory have been called.

• The idea is that everyone takes turns experiencing brief outages to protect against longer and larger outages.

• There are exceptions and some circuits cannot be shut off if, for example, they provide emergency services without sufficient back up generation in place.

— Courtesy City of Lodi