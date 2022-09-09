Lodi hit with power outages for second straight day as record-breaking heat wave takes a toll

Lodi residents were without power for several hours Wednesday night after an unexpected equipment failure at the city's industrial substation near Lodi and Guild avenues.
Lodi’s energy is delivered through three PG&E sub-transmission lines, the city said, adding a set of protection relays on one of the lines failed that morning.
Although Lodi Electric Utility replaced the relays, a PG&E technician was required to approve the repairs, the city said.
With one relay down, the city said it was required to shed power, and at 4:14 p.m. Wednesday, was ordered to shed 35MW within 15 minutes.
One-hour, rotating outages throughout the city began at 4:30 p.m. in order to not overload the two active relays and shut the entire energy system down, the city said.
At the peak of the curtailment, the city said about 8,700 customers were without power.
Hundreds of residents responded to the city's handful of social media updates, many complaining that power was turned off without warning.
“Notice would have been nice,” Gina Michele posted. “I was in the middle of a men’s haircut, doing a fade and was not even half way done when all of the electricity went out. Thankfully I have cordless clippers and have been doing this for years so I got it done in the dark with a camera flashlight.”
But on Thursday morning, the city posted that notification was sent to all residents on Wednesday at 4:20 p.m., which caused an overload on the system. As a result, the notification was either delayed or failed to reach the majority of residents.
The city said it investigating the issue to ensure notifications are not delayed in the event of future outages.
“All customers were not notified,” Heather Moreno posted. “I’m thankful for the Facebook posts, but how do customers make sure they’re notified going forward? My power was out twice yesterday and it would have been nice to get a heads up.”
City of Lodi spokeswoman Mary Campbell said that shedding 35MW of power equated to 25% of the city’s customer base, and because one-hour rotating outages were implemented during an hours-long blackout, some residents lost power twice.
“Every hour (the outages) were switched to the next group of 25%, then the next 25% and the next 25%,” she said. “So the people in the first group (of outages) lost power in the first and fifth hours.”
Campbell said the outage lasted between five and six hours, so two groups of customers lost power twice.
The only place in the city that never lost power was Adventist Health Lodi Memorial, she said.
At 10:30 p.m. Wednesday, the city said, PG&E determined that capacity on the two remaining incoming sub-transmission lines were, in fact, sufficient to pick up the entirety of Lodi’s system loads, and power was restored by 11 p.m.
As of 5 a.m. Thursday morning, PG&E signed off on the repairs, and the third sub-transmission line was up and running again, the city said.
While many residents were upset with the city, others thanked staff for updates through the evening and ultimately restoring power.
“This heat wave has been extreme,” Annette MacKay posted. “I appreciate every person that has been working hard to resolve this issue. Mind your powered (sic) today people. Its another hot one.”
Richard Stark told those who were upset about losing power for an hour or two that at least they were not living in Texas, where power last winter was out for nearly 48 consecutive hours.
“I’m upset too,” he posted. “I just put dinner in the oven and my power went out for an hour without any notice but you know what, nobody died. I’m happy giving up an hour of electricity if it means you all stay safe and if it means we can keep the lights on for the most part, when it is needed most.”
