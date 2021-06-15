Lodi police detectives are asking the public for information regarding a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning.
Officers responded to a shooting at a residence on the 200 block of North Central Avenue at about 1:32 a.m., the Lodi Police Department said.
Upon arrival, they found a man in the front yard of a residence suffering multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body, police said.
Officers attempted life-saving measures on the 25-year-old man until medical personnel arrived. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene.
His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of his next of kin.
This is the city’s third homicide of the year, following the shooting death of 35-year-old Lodi resident Aroldo Cubias on the 100 block of Cherokee Lane on March 23. An arrest has not been made in his murder.
On Feb. 26, 29-year-old Cenobio Gallehos of Lodi was killed after suffering a single gunshot wound to the head on the 400 block of East Pine Street. Alejandro Duran, 24, of Lodi, was arrested on suspicion of his murder on March 1.
Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding Sunday’s shooting to call 209-333-6727, or Detective Michael Hitchcock at 209-333-6871. You can also contact the Lodi Area Crime Stoppers at 209-369-2746 to remain anonymous. Reference Case number 21-3768 when calling.