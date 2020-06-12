LODI — On June 7 at about 11 p.m., Lodi Police Department officers responded to the report of suspicious subjects possibly breaking bottles in the 1100 block of West Lodi Avenue. One of the subjects, later identified as 23-year-old Tyme Tinsley of Stockton, walked away and out of view of officers, police said.
Tinsley was wearing a backpack before walking away and returned a few moments later without it, police said.
After contacting him, officers found his backpack near a residence on Fairmont Avenue with a loaded .40 caliber handgun inside, police said. Tinsley was arrested and later cited and released for weapons violations.
— Wes Bowers
General Mills workers diagnosed with cancer secure cash benefits
LODI — Workers employed at the General Mills plant before 1981 who have been diagnosed with various cancers are entitled to special benefits. Lung cancer, esophageal cancer, laryngeal cancer, pharyngeal cancer, stomach cancer, colon cancer, rectal cancer and mesothelioma are frequently caused by asbestos exposure.
According to Norris Injury Lawyers, asbestos-laced products were used at the General Mills plant for decades. Neither employees nor management were aware of the asbestos risk, according to the legal firm.
To compensate cancer victims and the families of deceased cancer victims, Federal Bankruptcy Courts have required asbestos manufacturers to set aside hundreds of millions of dollars in private trusts. Through these trusts, cancer victims can receive money damages by the filing of timely, detailed, and accurate claims.
Norris Injury Lawyers has announced a specific initiative to assist General Mills employees in recovering money set aside for them in these asbestos trusts. Cancer victims or the families of deceased victims who worked at the plant before 1981 may call 800-478-9578 for a free evaluation of their claim. Additional information is available at getnorris.com/asb.
— Wes Bowers
Pacific announces plans for fall semester
STOCKTON — University of the Pacific announced plans on Thursday to reopen all three of its campuses on schedule and welcome back students safely for the start of the new academic year.
Plans include social distancing and fewer people on campus, following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, state, county and local health officials. Most classes will be taught both in person and online to give students flexibility.
Classrooms have been redesigned to ensure students will be at least six feet apart, and students and faculty will be required to wear face coverings in class.
Additionally, residence halls on the Stockton campus have been redesigned so students have private bedrooms. Additional dining spaces will be created to help reduce highly-populated areas, with the full menu prepackaged for takeout.
Pacific will provide a mobile screening app for all students, faculty and staff to use daily prior to arriving on campus to ensure they can come to campus safely. In addition, all students will be asked to sign an agreement adhering to the university’s health and safety protocols for the sake of all community members.
The last week of undergraduate classes and Finals Week will be held remotely.
— Wes Bowers