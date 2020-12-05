SAN JOAQUIN VALLEY REGION – With cases of COVID-19 sharply on the rise throughout the San Joaquin Valley, Gov. Gavin Newsom has announced that all sectors other than retail and essential operations will close in regions of California where fewer than 15% of intensive care unit beds are available, beginning Sunday night, under a new Regional Stay Home Order.
As of today, regional ICU capacity has fallen below 15% available capacity. In San Joaquin County, ICUs were at 110% capacity countywide on Friday.
“We are at a point where surging cases and hospitalizations are not letting up. These protective measures require all of us to take action and be diligent. I can’t emphasize this enough – everyone must take personal steps to protect themselves and protect others,” said Dr. Salvador Sandoval, Merced County’s Public Health Officer.
The Regional Stay Home Order will go into effect in all counties in the San Joaquin Valley Region at 11:59 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6. The new Regional Order is a protective measure to limit the spread of COVID-19 and support the most vulnerable community members and hospital frontline workers.
The order will be in effect for at least three weeks. Regional residents are asked to stay at home as much as possible to limit mixing with other households, which can lead to COVID-19 spread. The order allows access to and travel for critical services, and allows outdoor activities to preserve Californians’ physical and mental health.
“We know that people are tired of the stringent measures, but they are the only weapons we have to combat the virus. Now, more than ever, we need San Joaquin Valley residents to step up and take these actions seriously -- wash hands, wear a face covering, limit gatherings, get tested and socially distance,” San Joaquin County Public Health Officer Dr. Maggie Park said.
State officials are hoping the limited closure will help stop the surge and prevent regional ICU capacity from being completely overwhelmed.
"Our mountain communities rely on the region for ICU-level care for COVID and other serious medical conditions, transferring our sickest to hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley. These hospitals are stretched to capacity. It is crucial that each one of us does our part to decrease the transmission of COVID. Our collective actions will make a difference!" Dr. Eric Sergienko, Mariposa County Health Officer and Acting Health Officer for Tuolumne County.
The order comes as some hospitals in the San Joaquin Valley are completely full, including the only hospital in San Benito County.
“This is an alarming situation that could get much worse. We can only get through this if we work together. Please follow our advice to keep yourself, your family and your neighbor’s safe,” said Dr. David Ghilarducci, San Benito Public Health Officer.
The county health officers acknowledge that this could upset people's holiday plans, but are asking regional residents to make sacrifices to protect one another.
“Home for the holidays takes on a new meaning this year. ... We are asking you to protect the vulnerable in your family and in your community by taking the order seriously and staying home,” Madera County Public Health Officer Dr. Simon Paul said.
“It is imperative we take these protective actions in order to not overwhelm our local hospitals. The measures we all need to take is to avoid any gatherings outside our household, wear a face covering, social distance, and wash our hands. These are vital to decrease transmission of COVID-19,” said Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer.
For more information on the Regional Stay Home Order on the state’s website at covid19.ca.gov.