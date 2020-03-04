STOCKTON — The San Joaquin Delta College campus was on high alert on Wednesday afternoon after officials learned a student may have been exposed to coronavirus in recent days.
The school sent an e-mail to faculty and staff stating that a health sciences student working at a medical facility outside of San Joaquin County was exposed to the virus.
“The student was exposed, this isn’t a case,” Delta spokesman Alex Breitler said. “They have put themselves in 14-day isolation, and they are showing no signs of any symptoms.”
According to the school, the exposure occurred while the student was treating a patient at an unnamed medical facility on Sunday, who had not tested positive for coronavirus at that time.
The health sciences student was on the Delta College campus on Monday before it was known that the student had been exposed, the school said.
Breitler said crews were sanitizing all relevant areas of the campus Wednesday, particularly those that experience high traffic during a school day.
Signs have been placed on restroom mirrors to remind students and teachers to wash their hands thoroughly, he said, adding the school will closely monitor the situation.
“We understand that this might cause concern, but Public Health has assured us that the risk to students, staff and faculty is very low,” Breitler said.
The school said there are no plans to close the campus or cancel classes or events.
Students in campus late Wednesday afternoon said they were unaware someone possibly exposed to the virus had been at Delta on Monday.
“I didn’t think it would come here this fast,” student Jalen Hodges said. “I didn’t see any signs. I don’t think a lot of people would have come to school if they had heard about it.”
Nathan Surait said the possible spread of the virus just doesn’t seem to be stopping.
“Wash your hands and cover your mouth,” Surait said of the current situation. “Take care of yourself as always - self care is the most important thing.”
According to the school’s coronavirus webpage, hand sanitizer units and disinfectant wipes have been ordered for high-traffic area on campus. The wipes are expected to be on campus on March 5, but the hand sanitizer units aren’t expected to be on campus until March 9, due to high demand and their shipment out of Tennessee, the school said.
The school is also working to hire additional temporary staff to increase cleaning and sanitizing the facilities, and is asking all employees to assist with extra cleaning measures, including wiping down surfaces with sanitizing wipes on a daily basis.
According to the Center for Disease Control, reported coronavirus cases have ranged from mild symptoms to severe illness and death.
Symptoms of fever, cough or shortness of breath may appear two to 14 days after exposure, the CDC said.
There is currently no vaccine to prevent the virus, and the CDC recommends avoiding close contact with people who are sick, and staying home if you are sick.
In addition, you should avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth, and clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
The CDC does not recommend wearing a face mask if you are not ill. Face masks should only be worn if you are showing signs of the virus, if you are a health worker or someone taking care of someone in close settings.
It is recommended you wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after using the restroom, before eating, after blowing your nose, coughing or sneezing, the CDC states.
If soap and water are not readily available, the CDC recommends using a hand sanitizer with at least 60 percent alcohol.
For more information about Delta College and its effort to protect the campus from the virus, visit deltacollege.edu/coronavirus. For more information about the virus and tips for protection, visit www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
If you believe you have been exposed to COVID-19 or if you develop symptoms, contact your primary care provider or San Joaquin County Public Health’s Clinical Services by calling 209-468-3411.