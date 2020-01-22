A new chief executive officer has officially taken the reins at San Joaquin Regional Transit District.
The agency’s board of directors appointed Gloria Salazar to step into the leadership role at its general meeting last Friday.
Salazar takes over for Donna DeMartino, who announced her resignation in December after 19 years with the agency.
“RTD is in great hands under Ms. Salazar’s leadership,” board chairman Gary Giovanetti said in media statement released Tuesday.
”She has been a driving force behind many of RTD’s successful initiatives and has been a constant champion for our employees. She has the full support of the board.”
With more than 28 years of experience in the transit industry, Salazar has been the agency’s deputy CEO and chief financial officer for 18 years.
In Tuesday’s media statement, the agency said Salazar’s business acumen has consistently delivered balanced budgets without RTD incurring long-term commercial debt.
She was instrumental in the funding and building of long-term infrastructure projects, such as RTD’s Downtown Transit Center and Regional Transportation Center, and she was recognized as the 2018 Outstanding System of the Year Award by the American Public Transportation Association.
“It’s an honor to serve RTD, our board, employees, and customers,” Salazar said in Tuesday’s release. “I am very proud of what we have already accomplished and we still have a tremendous opportunity to further enhance our service to the community. I believe in the abilities and commitment of our employees to make it happen and I will continue to work alongside them.”
Born and raised in the Philippines, Salazar earned her bachelor’s degree in accounting, and left a career as an accountant in 1987 to come to the United States.
She earned a master’s degree in business administration, and began her transit career at Sacramento Regional Transit District, where she participated in several high-level transit study programs including Leadership American Public Transportation Association, and two international mission studies.
DeMartino has accepted the managing director post at the Los Angeles-San Diego-San Luis Obispo Rail Corridor Agency in Southern California. The 351-mile LOSSAN corridor travels through six counties and is the second-busiest intercity passenger rail service in the nation.
For more information about RTD, visit sjRTD.com. Follow RTD on Facebook and Twitter, or call 209-943-1111.