City of Lodi Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services plans to begin placing new signage at playgrounds around town next week, encouraging users to wear masks and maintain social distancing as the equipment reopens.
The signs will not be the laminated pieces of material that have been easily removed in recent months, PRCS deputy director Cathi DeGroot said during Wednesday’s Parks and Recreation Commission meeting.
Instead, they will be framed, 36-by-24-inch notices that will be grommeted and bolted down in order to ensure all parks visitors follow health and safety guidelines laid out by the California Department of Public Health, she said.
The discussion to possibly reopen playgrounds came as parks commissioner Bret Erickson questioned what the city had planned in the wake of new guidelines released by the CDPH on Sept. 28.
“I understand there needs to be a new set of rules that encourages social distancing,” she said. “I think around town, children are starting to play back on these structures, whether or not they’re open. They shouldn’t be open yet, but some of them, I’m seeing children on.”
Erickson said she hopes the new signs cannot be easily removed, and promoted first and foremost that children wear masks while using the equipment. She also hopes the signs will encourage children to wait for others to use certain playground amenities, such as slides, before clambering up themselves.
Guidelines from the CDPH state that all playground visitors older than 2 must wear masks over their mouths and noses, must wash their hands before and after using the playground equipment, and that eating and drinking is prohibited.
In addition, visitors are asked not to use playgrounds when different households are unable to maintain 6 feet of social distancing, as well as to limit visits to 30 minutes a day when others are present. Caregivers are also required to monitor in order to keep children and adults from different households 6 feet apart.
Another guideline asks cities to post the maximum number of children allowed at the entrance to each playground, as well as the maximum number allowed on each structure and the maximum number of each parent allowed so that social distancing can be maintained. It is also recommended cities provide direction on how to wait in line when maximum playground occupancy has been reached.
“Once the state put out announcements on playgrounds, (staff) met very quickly to discuss these new guidelines,” DeGroot said. “There were some concerns from the city manager and city attorney about the pretty stringent cleanliness standards that were outlined for facility operators, which happened to be us. We are the operators.”
One of the standards, DeGroot said, was that cities are encouraged to clean playground equipment on a daily basis, as well as frequently throughout the day.
Staff conferred with the city’s insurance company, as well as with other communities in the county and the regional parks system, to see how everyone was reacting to the new guidelines, she said.
“Some are doing nothing and they’re basically saying, ‘We’re going to stay the course with typical park maintenance and we’re going to put signage up that says play at your own risk,’” she said. “And then there are some that were saying, ‘We don’t think we can meet these guidelines and we’re not going to do anything right now until we figure out how we can find the staffing resources and operating dollars to even remotely meet some of these cleaning and sanitization measures.’”
Lodi’s plan is to have one sign at smaller playgrounds, and possibly two at the larger ones, DeGroot said. The signs are provided by the state in both English and Spanish, she said, and she anticipates crews will begin installing the signs by the end of next week.
Staff is also researching cost estimates from a cleaning contractor, because the city does not have the resources to send crews out to all 19 playgrounds on a daily basis for routine sanitization.
“So right now we’re thinking about, and getting cost estimates, for a once-a-week cleaning,” DeGroot said. “We all feel this type of standard is probably not going to go away any time soon as long as we’re dealing with the COVID health emergency. So we hope to be able to get a plan together, probably by the end of next week and immediately begin the new cleaning protocols, and get the signage up and get those playgrounds open as quickly as possible.”