Although still in the preliminary design phase, another housing development could be built in Lodi in the near future.
The Lodi City Council will provide input to city staff regarding the proposed Vineyard Valley project at its April 5 shirtsleeve meeting.
The project, located on the south side of Harney Lane and just east of the South Mills Avenue intersection, is a predominantly residential development with a variety of housing styles and densities, according to Tuesday’s staff report.
The site is 164 acres in size, and 743 homes are proposed in the project. Of those, 729 will be single-family homes, of which 219 will be reserved for senior citizens. Lot sizes will range in size from 3,825 square feet to 6,300 feet.
The remaining 14 homes will be cottages on 2,100-square-foot lots designated as affordable market-rate housing, staff said.
A 6.6-acre park would be located in the center of the project, and a 2-acre private recreation center is proposed in the northeast area, according to a preliminary map. A 4.5-acre water detention basin would be built in the southeast corner of the site as well.
In addition, a 4.2-acre lot would be dedicated for affordable housing on the northwest corner of the site. If the project proceeds, staff said the city would begin the planning process for the affordable housing aspect.
According to staff, the property is not within Lodi city limits, but is within its sphere of influence. One of the many approvals the project must receive to move forward is annexation into the city through the San Joaquin County Local Agency Formation Committee.
The project would also need approval from Lodi’s Site Plan and Architectural Review Committee, the Planning Commission and council.
If the council on Tuesday favors the project, then the applicants will work with a California Environmental Quality Act consultant and refine the proposal before annexation approval from LAFCo, according to the staff report.
The shirtsleeve meeting begins at 7 a.m. at Carnegie Forum, 305 W. Pine St. It will also be streamed live at www.facebook.com/CityofLodi.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.