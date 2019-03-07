The Lodi City Council appointed its first group of people to serve as the official Measure L Oversight Committee at a City Council meeting on Wednesday night.
The appointment of the oversight committee comes after the decision to postpone the vote at the Feb. 20 meeting.
At that meeting the council also put forth a vote to extend the submission deadline to March 1, hoping it would garner representation for Districts 4 and 5. Both districts did not receive any resident applications.
The vote on behalf of the council to extend the deadline for submissions proved to benefit District 5, which managed to produce two applicants.
The city received 15 applications from volunteers looking to serve on the oversight committee representing Districts 1, 2, 3 and 5. District 4, which is represented by Councilwoman JoAnne Mounce, was the only district that did not draw any applicants.
Councilman Alan Nakanishi, who represents District 1, selected Gary Woehl.
“I do not believe the CPA qualification is necessary but I selected him for that reason,” Nakanishi said.
Mayor Mark Chandler, who represents District 2, selected Terrence Spring, who has served as the chief operating officer for Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton.
From Spring’s application, Chandler believed that he was qualified to serve on the committee because of his experience managing the operations of a $300 million-plus medical center, which employed more than 3,000 people.
Councilman Doug Kuehne, who represents District 3, selected Phillip Pennino. Pennino has 28 years of accounting experience as the treasurer for Pennino Management Group.
Councilman Bob Johnson, who represents District 5, selected Manmit (Mikey) Hothi. Hothi is the district director for Assemblyman Jim Cooper, D-Elk Grove.
Since Councilwoman Mounce did not receive any applicants, she was allowed to pull an applicant from any other district to serve on the committee.
Mounce, who represents District 4, selected Spencer Rhoads, who is from District 2.
Rhoads believes his experience working for the California Legislature offered him the knowledge and insight to understand the public sector and how government budgets are developed.
The oversight committee will meet at three times during the year to oversee the city’s expenditures pertaining to the Measure L funds. The committee does not determine how funds are spent, but will monitor their use by the city.