LODI — The Dutch Bros Coffee community is hosting a community fundraiser on Friday, May 10, in an effort to raise funds for Alzheimer’s research in honor of Dane Boersma, who co-founded Dutch Bros with his brother, Travis Boersma.
Since his passing in 2009, Dutch Bros Coffee locations have participated in an annual fundraiser for Alzheimer’s research during Alzheimer’s awareness month in May.
The Lodi Dutch Bros Coffee located at 2602 W. Kettleman Lane will take part in the May 10 fundraiser in the hopes of raising $1 million for Alzheimer’s research.
Beginning today, every drink purchased through the month of May will receive a #DrinkOneForDane sticker while supplies last. More information about the fundraiser can be found on the Dutch Bros Coffee website at www. dutchbros.com
— Oula Miqbel
Measure U Bond Oversight Committee to meet
LODI — The Measure U Citizen’s Bond Oversight Committee will meet at 4 p.m. Monday at the Lodi Unified School District Office, 1302 E. Vine St., Lodi. The meeting is open to the public.
The committee was formed to ensure that bond funds are spent in a way outlined in the school district’s bond resolution.
— John Bays
Last-chance auditions for ‘The Video Gamapalooza’
LODI — Changing Faces Theater Company will hold a final round of auditions for “The Video Gamapalooza” this Saturday at the Rick Cromwell Community Room, 215 W. Elm St., Lodi. Auditions for children ages 7 to 12 will be held at 10 a.m., and for ages 13 and older at 1 p.m.
“The Video Gamapalooza,” by comedic playwright Don Zolidis, will have its world premiere in Lodi this summer. The community is invited to try out for roles in the show.
Changing Faces will also hold a fundraiser from 2 to 9:30 p.m. Friday at Rubio’s, 1515 Lower Sacramento Road, Suite 120, Lodi. Anyone wishing to support the fundraiser must download the flier at www.changingfacestheater.org and present it when paying for an order at Rubio’s.
— Kyla Cathey
Post office boxes broken in to at Lockeford Post Office
LOCKEFORD — The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating mail theft at the Lockeford Post Office.
According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, approximately 72 post office boxes were broken into either late Sunday night or early Monday morning.
This investigation in ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 209-468-4400 and reference case number 19-10480.
— John Bays
Hospice of San Joaquin wins Palliative Care award
STOCKTON — Hospice of San Joaquin on Tuesday announced that it has earned The Joint Commission’s Gold Seal of Approval for Palliative Care.
According to a Tuesday press release, the certification “demonstrates Hospice of San Joaquin’s focus on achieving optimum care for patients with serious illnesses.”
During an on-site review on March 8, Joint Commission experts evaluated Hospice of San Joaquin’s compliance with national palliative care standards.
The Joint Commission awards the certification for a two-year period, recognizing organizations that demonstrate “exceptional patient and family-centered care in order to optimize the quality of life for patients with serious illnesses.”
— John Bays
NAMI to hold new set of Family-to-Family classes
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County National Alliance on Mental Illness will offer its Family-to-Family classes beginning Saturday, May 4 to Saturday, June 15, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 1212 N. California St., Stockton, in Conference Room B.
The Family-to-Family classes are designed both for people with mental health challenges and for their family members, who might struggle to understand what their loved one deals with or need a place to learn how to deal with their own challenges.
The workshop helps family members understand mental illness diagnoses and talk through the problems they have.
In order to participate in the Family-to-Family classes, participants must register for the class by email at info@ namisanjoaquin.org or by calling 209-468-3755. For more information visit www.namisanjoaquin.org.
— Oula Miqbel
Newsom seeks climate resilient water system
SACRAMENTO — Governor Gavin Newsom signed an executive order on April 29 that would direct secretaries of the California Natural Resources Agency, California Environmental Protection Agency, and the California Department of Food and Agriculture to identify and assess a suite of complementary actions to build a climate-resilient water system.
Water is a top priority for Newsom and he is working to implement multiple strategies to create a secure water future in the face of climate change and a growing population in California.
A portfolio approach that balances diverse needs is the most promising path towards building a more resilient water system in California, according to the Environmental Defense Fund (which is an international nonprofit organization, that creates transformational solutions to the most serious environmental problems.
— Oula Miqbel
Stockton murder suspect faces seven new charges
STOCKTON — A man arrested on suspicion of one of two murders that occurred Friday night faces seven other additional charges and remains at San Joaquin County Jail without bail.
Damar Pittman, 26, appeared before Judge Ronald Northup in Department 8B of Stockton Superior Court on Tuesday afternoon.
Along with murder, Northup said Pittman is being charged with making criminal threats, assault with a deadly weapon, battery, grand theft and theft by credit card.
Pittman was arrested Friday night at 6:39 p.m. after officers responded to the report of a disturbance.
Officers found a 66-year-old man lying on the floor, suffering from injuries. Officers learned that Pittman and the victim both lived at the location. It was determined that during the disturbance, Pittman struck the victim with an object.
— Stockton Record