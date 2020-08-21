Blackouts are back.
The rolling power outages that have plagued Northern California lately are nothing new. But the reason for them is, according to former Lodi Electric Utility Director Alan Vallow.
Nineteen years ago, Vallow worked for the City of Lodi as its electric utility director. There was a power shortage in California in 2001 and electricity providers like the city were asked to curtail consumption through rolling blackouts.
But Vallow refused. It made headlines.
He reasoned that Lodi Electric had purchased more than enough power to keep everyone’s lights on within the city. So why would he turn off anyone’s electricity, he questioned, especially since he viewed it as PG&E’s problem, not the city’s?
Vallow’s gutsy move was unprecedented. It even made him something of a celebrity. His decision to ignore the state’s call to curtail consumption created headlines across California and the nation. He was interviewed by such publications as the Wall Street Journal and the San Francisco Chronicle, among many other prominent news outlets.
His choice to keep the lights burning was generally lauded by most Lodians.
Outages then
What caused the outages in 2001?
Vallow blames PG&E and makes no bones about it. He says the company ran short of power because they weren’t paying their bills. He says the state wanted everyone else to bail out PG&E by short-changing their own customers through rolling blackouts.
But Vallow wanted no part of it.
The next question is, how did such a big and well-regarded company like PG&E get into such a spot?
To answer it, let’s roll back the calendar to the mid-’90s.
Things were far different and a lot less complicated back then. Electric providers in California either generated their own power or bought it from other sources, then delivered it to customers in their service area, over their own power lines. It was pretty straightforward.
Back then, energy prices were controlled by the California Power Exchange (CalPX), which set power prices by auctioning off power contracts. All power providers would pay essentially the same price for wholesale electricity.
But all that changed in the mid-’90s, following a painful recession when utility costs were identified as a major reason why businesses would avoid settling in California.
So, the governor and legislature cooked up a plan to change things. You might say the whole electric delivery system was “reimagined.”
Enter deregulation
Gov. Pete Wilson, the California Public Utilities Commission, and lawmakers ultimately decided to “deregulate” California energy markets, thinking competition would drive down prices and electricity costs for everyone.
It was a radical change. Under the new plan, the city and others would simply become middleman, buying power on the newly deregulated power market and reselling it to customers. Easy, right?
No.
The idea quickly went off the rails like a speeding bullet train.
“(The) government created a complex market ripe for manipulation. Growing demand and tight supplies let energy sellers dictate — and in some cases manipulate — prices,” the Wall Street Journal reported at the time.
Speculators and manipulators took over, essentially throwing power markets into chaos.
Things got so bad that it ultimately brought down CalPX and PG&E, each going bankrupt, says Vallow. Enron, the leading market manipulator, would also later collapse, sending some of its top managers to prison.
It was a big mess.
In the newly deregulated power markets, PG&E would end up selling some of its power contracts, earning fat profits for the company. But in doing so, and because the company wasn’t paying its bills, PG&E found itself short on electricity when it needed it most, says Vallow.
The state then called on all California providers to chip in and help bail out PG&E by pulling the plug on some of their own customers during periods of peak demand.
Vallow declined.
California’s power shortage of 2001 wasn’t due to a lack of available electricity, Vallow says, and no one else in California lacked sufficient power. But the state wanted everyone to share in the suffering for the mistakes made by PG&E, according to Vallow.
That was then.
Vallow left the City of Lodi in 2005, after 10 years at the helm of the department.
A native of Wisconsin, Vallow grew up in Chambersburg, Pa., a town of about 30,000 located approximately 20 miles west of Gettysburg, the site of the legendary Civil War battle of the same name, according to an article the News-Sentinel ran in 2001.
He came to Lodi in 1995 from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power — the world’s largest municipal utility, where he spent his early career designing and building transmission lines.
Vallow brought with him an impressive set of credentials: a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Penn State, a master’s degree in the same discipline from the University of Southern California, and a combined masters/MBA in organizational behavior from Pepperdine University.
He’s also been an avid sailor, having competed in the 1998 Pacific Cup race. He remembers that he was a strong contender until “a violent storm left his heavy spinnaker in tatters,” he told the News-Sentinel. Still, he and his boat managed to limp to the finish line, ending up 11th in a field of 81.
Today, Vallow works for NV5, a company providing engineering and consulting services to public and private sectors. An electrical engineer, Vallow validates the electrical portions of plant design.
Going green
Fast forward to 2020, and the predicament the state is in now. There are power shortages and rolling blackouts, in which the City of Lodi is participating, but the reasons for them are far different.
Unlike 19 years ago, when blackouts were caused by one company’s problems, there actually is a shortage of electricity this time around, says Vallow.
“There’s a lack of power to meet peak (demand),” he says.
Vallow likens it to “living in Bangladesh,” where blackouts are a way of life. He also laughs when politicians say they’re going to investigate the power shortages.
“It’s all very simple, and people in Sacramento already know why they’re happening,” he says.
The culprit is the swift move in California to “green, renewable” energy, also termed “variable” energy, because much of it is only available during certain times of the day.
It’s not that green energy is bad — there just isn’t enough of it when you need it most, Vallow says.
The reality is that state power generators have decommissioned too many traditional power plants, such as nuclear and fossil fuel burning units, without replacing them with suitable “green” alternatives that can provide power when the sun goes down, he says.
Green is good when the sun shines or the wind blows or the rivers flow.
But when the sun is setting, solar panels stop generating power. If there’s nothing there to replace that source, the lights go out.
Likewise with wind power. No wind, no electricity.
“Going green is great, but there is a trade-off between reliability and availability,” Vallow says.
Shortages now
“For every 10 megawatts of green power there should be at least 2.5 megawatts of traditional power available” to bring online when needed, Vallow says. The state isn’t there yet, he says.
Peak power has been in such short supply lately that the cost recently shot up to $1,450 per megawatt hour, Vallow says. It would normally sell for about $70, he said.
Vallow says batteries are a potential solution, but they are probably years away and “they are enormously expensive.” Plus, they run very hot, he says.
Another problem is a lack of “peaker” plants, which can be switched on at a moment’s notice to provide additional power during high demand periods — like when it’s 110 degrees outside. Think of it as a power pantry — it’s stocked with juice that you can quickly grab when you need it.
But lately, California’s cupboards have been bare in the late afternoons when temps are soaring and green energy is going offline. Many of the traditional power generators that would normally kick in at dusk have been decommissioned.
Lodi has a “peaker” plant at their substation on Turner Road across from the old General Mills. It is designed to be used only during peak periods when demand is expected to exceed supply. It only serves the Lodi grid and can be brought online fairly quickly. But it is “dirty” and expensive to run.
The shortages and blackouts will likely get more frequent, Vallow says, and will only be fixed when additional peak power sources are made available, whether green or some other color.
Until then, he expects rolling blackouts to be part of California’s future.
To borrow a phrase from Kermit the Frog, “It’s not easy being green,” Vallow says with a chuckle.
