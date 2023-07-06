Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the amount of back taxes local commercial property owners are being asked to pay will most likely not hurt their pocket books.
“It’s not a huge tax,” he said. “It’s somewhere between $20 and $200.”
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view unlimited articles for the month, please choose this option.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|1 month
|$14.00
|for 30 days
|3 months
|$39.00
|for 91 days
|6 months
|$72.00
|for 182 days
|1 year
|$132.00
|for 365 days
If you do not have a current print subscription to the Lodi News-Sentinel, but want to view articles for the day, please choose this option.
Lodi City Manager Steve Schwabauer said the amount of back taxes local commercial property owners are being asked to pay will most likely not hurt their pocket books.
“It’s not a huge tax,” he said. “It’s somewhere between $20 and $200.”
In recent weeks, some 600 local commercial property owners received a letter from HdL Companies asking them to apply for a business license and pay five years worth of back taxes from rent they may have received.
While some businesses were shocked to receive the letter, Schwabauer said HdL’s letter is part of an auditing effort undertaken four years ago.
In December of 2019, the Lodi City Council approved a resolution authorizing a contract with HdL, and tasking the firm with providing a variety of services, including business license administration, tax revenue discovery and associated audits; Transient Occupancy Tax administration; and short-term rental administration services.
According to the city municipal code, business taxes are imposed on all businesses, professions, trades, vocations, enterprises, establishments, occupations or callings operating in the city, in an amount established by resolution of the city council. Businesses owned and conducted by minors under the age of 18, as well as charitable, religious and nonprofit organizations are exempt from the tax, according to the municipal code.
In addition, disabled veterans, home businesses earning less than $3,000 a year, disabled veterans, residential rental units, as well as special events and street faires are also exempt.
According to Schwabauer’s April 8, 2021 city manager’s report, HdL began contacting Lodi businesses in May of that year to ensure they were following municipal code guidelines in regard to holding a current business license and paying the appropriate taxes.
“The city has had a business license tax for as long as I’ve been here,” he said. “It’s collected from all types of businesses. including those that rent property. We’ve been collecting those taxes every year, but not everyone has paid it. It isn’t like nobody in town was paying.”
There are 2,569 business entities in Lodi, according to the city’s community profile page at www.lodi.gov.
The city has used the Brea, Calif.-based HdL Companies as its sales tax consultant firm for a number of years.
The city expects to collect about $500,000 in various business license taxes this year, according to the 2023-24 budget.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sticking to California this summer? Vacationing in another state? International travels? Stuck in Lodi?
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive breaking news alerts? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily news headlines? Sign up now!
Would you like to receive our daily sports headlines? Sign up now!
Want to check out the digital edition of Lodi News-Sentinel?
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.