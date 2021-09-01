Acampo musician overcomes medical roadblock to return to stage

Koto master Yukiko Matsayuma last performed for an audience in February of 2020, right before the COVID-19 pandemic began and put live concerts on hold.
For many musicians, the indefinite hiatus might have put a damper on playing live music, but didn’t stop them from playing instruments or writing music.
For Matsayuma though, not only did COVID-19 prevent her from playing, but a medical condition that caused her to lose the use of both hands did as well.
There is no specific name for the condition she developed, but her doctors and physical therapists determined it was perhaps a combination of arthritis, carpal tunnel syndrome and other neuropathic symptoms.
“My symptoms started in 2018,” Matsayuma said. “But I was still playing, and I just didn’t take them seriously. I was playing my music in the same posture over and over, and my doctor and physical therapist think maybe that was the cause.”
Matsayuma’s instrument, the koto, is a long Japanese board zither with 13 silk strings and movable bridges. The instrument’s history dates back to the 7th century in Japan, and those who play it have been known to do so when kneeling or sitting on the floor.
In more modern times, the koto is placed on a stand so the performer can sit in a chair while playing. The performer uses their right hand to pluck the strings with their thumb, index and middle fingers, typically fitted with plectrums.
The left hand is then used to alter the pitch of koto’s sound by pressing or manipulating the strings.
Matsayuma said as the pandemic began to take hold, so did her condition.
“My hand situation just kept getting worse,” she said. “Both hands, I couldn’t use them at all. I couldn’t hold a plastic fork, I couldn’t drive, I couldn’t play my music. I can’t do anything else. I felt stuck and wondered what was I going to do.”
Her doctor placed her on a physical therapy routine that involved massage and accupuncture. In addition, she underwent an array of tests that included MRIs and CAT scans. However, she responded best to a new routine of natural supplements and a healthier diet.
Matsayuma said the treatment scared her, but she knew it was what she needed to do if she ever wanted to play the koto again.
“Every night, I had a difficult time sleeping, because it was very uncomfortable,” she said. “I’d have a tingling in my neck, or even my arms. I was mentally and physically tired at the time, and very scared.”
While she endured several sessions of physical therapy to regain the use of her hands, Matsayuma didn’t give up on her career. She was determined to play again, but set a first recovery goal of being able to compose and record music.
“It was very hard to accept what was going on,” she said. “But I was thinking ‘I could start composing songs.’ I was hoping that if I couldn’t play, I could still compose. And if I recorded it, it would be okay if I had to stop or made a mistake, because we could just keep recording over and over. It wasn’t like a performance where you had to get everything right at once.”
When she was able to begin playing the koto again, she said her neck was very sensitive and it was difficult moving her hands after not using them for so long. Even recording one song, she said, she knew she couldn’t do what she used to.
But through weeks of therapy and treatment, she said her hands have recovered by about 80%, and her doctors believe she can and will make a full recovery.
“This year, (the condition) got much better,” she said. “Because I’m thinking of my music, I started composing again, and I just felt like I got my power back.”
Now, Matsayuma is planning a return to the stage with the Koto Yuki Band for a concert at the Micke Grove Japanese Tea Garden on Sept. 19.
A native of Osaka, Japan, Matsayuma began learning the koto at the age of 9, receiving a professional certification and teaching credential in 1986. She moved to Los Angeles in 1993 and began composing original music, blending the traditional sound of the koto with western music.
She has performed with Shakira at the Latin Grammy Awards, as well as with Motown legend James Gadson, and has recorded with Paul Winter on his Grammy Award-winning New Age album “ Miho: Journey to the Mountain.”
While she is excited to be able to play the koto again, Matsayuma said she is sometimes concerned, especially at times when a finger on her right hand doesn’t move very well.
But, she said she is feeling more positive than she had in about a year and a half, and can’t wait to perform live once again.
“It’s a slow start, but I will do more music,” she said. “I learned many things from this experience, and how much I loved what I was doing: music. I really appreciate what I’m doing right now, and I can’t wait to share that happiness and my music with an audience again.”
Matsayuma’s Sept. 19 performance begins at 5 p.m. at the Micke Grove Japanese Tea garden, 11793 Micke Grove Road. Admission is $20 in advance, $25 at the door. For more information, call the box office at 209-712-1903.
To learn more about Matsayuma, visit www.yukikomatsayuma.com or www.facebook.com/yukiko.matsayuma.988.