Another local winery has asked San Joaquin County to allow more events throughout the year.
Stonum Vineyards, located at 16388 N. Alpine Road, is asking the county to allow 12 marketing events, 20 winery events and four wine release events on the 16-acre property.
According to the Sept. 7 San Joaquin County Planning Commission agenda, applicant Kathleen Stonum has proposed the 12 marketing events would have a maximum of 150 guests, while there would be 10 large-scale and 10 small-scale winery events, both allowing a maximum of 80 attendees.
The four wine release events would permit a maximum of 150 guests as well.
The marketing and wine release events would last from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., while large-scale winery events would last from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Amplified sound would be played at all events, except for the small-scale winery events, according to the agenda.
The county’s community development department received four letters of opposition from an attorney representing the neighboring property owner to the north, as well as one from the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation.
Steven Cottrell represents neighbor Robert Pinnell, who has lived in the home directly north of the winery for 30 years.
In one opposition letter to the community development department, Cottrell said the events the winery has held in the past were 150 feet from Pinnel’s house, and less than 20 feet from the property line.
“My client’s home, in the past, was located next to only a quiet home on the Stonum property,” Cottrell wrote. “That quiet home has since transformed into a winery which now holds events and weddings so close to the Pinell’s neighboring property that it is practically in my client’s backyard. The noise generated by Stonum Vineyards events which are themselves pervasive and unreasonable, have caused substantial interferences with my client’s use and enjoyment of his property.”
Cottrell added that if the planning commission approves Stonum’s application, then the winery should be required to limit the use of outdoor amplification to more appropriate hours, and no later than 9 p.m.; that there be a more appropriate sound level for the amplified music; and that amplification would be limited to areas located further away from the property line.
According to the agenda, events would not be allowed in the northern most part of the property, close to Pinnell’s property.
In its letter to the community development department, the San Joaquin Farm Bureau Federation said allowing the number of events Stonum has proposed would mean 13,360 people would be on the agricultural parcel.
The federation added that according to California Government Code, events are not considered part of an agricultural preserve, whose main purpose is to limit the impact of people on those types of lands.
“The application is seeking to inundate the current parcel with thousands of people every year,” the federation said. “As stated in the application, this would entitle a purely non-agricultural commercial use normally reserved for urban zoning to be permitted on agricultural land. Developing agricultural land into what will essentially become an event center is contrary to the intent of the AG/General agricultural zone which is ‘established to reserve agricultural lands for the continuation of commercial agricultural enterprises.’ “
Both Cottrell and the farm bureau raised concerns about traffic impacting the area, and the amount of parking along roads.
Christy and Brent Newport live near the winery as well, and wrote to the community development department that they support Stonum’s proposal, as long as event guests are not allowed to park on Alpine Road.
“Presently guests park along the road and back out blindly and views are blocked from their driveway,” Christy Newport wrote. “Stonum presently mows and maintains the area long Alpine which invites guests to park along the road.
Alpine Road is heavily traveled with trucks and particular traffic with complete disregard to the speed limit — honestly would be nice if the county looked into a stop sign at Alpine and Realty to help slow the traffic. This is a dangerous situation.”
According to the agenda, one parking stall is required for every two event attendees for a total of 75 parking stalls.
Stonum proposed 40 permanent parking spaces onsite, and 47 overflow spaces, all of which are on site. Staff said the 87 total spaces exceed the minimum number of required parking stalls.
In addition, staff said Stonum has agreed to provide a parking attendant for all events.
Staff is recommending the commission approve the plans on Sept. 7. The meeting will begin at 6 p.m. on the sixth floor of 22 N .San Joaquin St. in Stockton.
It can also be viewed online at ti
