A homeless man was arrested on suspicion of stealing dozens of cherry tree bare roots from a property in south Lodi last week.
The San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office announced on Facebook on Tuesday that deputies received a report of a cherry root theft from a farmer on the 6200 block of East Harney Lane some time last week.
Within a few days, the farmer reported a second theft of the crop, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Deputies with the Agriculture, Gangs, and Narcotics Enforcement Team were patrolling the area of the Highway 99 Frontage Road just north of Eight Mile Road on Saturday when they observed a portable toilet and a detached trailer at a homeless camp.
The deputies decided to inquire about the two items, which were determined to be worth about $2,000 and were stolen out of Patterson, yet unreported, the Sheriff’s Office said.
While investigating, deputies contacted 43-year-old Marcos Barron, who was alone at a nearby campsite. Deputies recognized Barron, who had been arrested previously for agricultural crimes, the Sheriff’s Office said.
As deputies walked along the south bank of the Bear Creek near Barron’s camp, they found 111 cherry tree bare roots belonging to the Harney Lane farmer, the Sheriff’s Office said.
The roots were estimated to be worth about $3,330, and were ultimately returned to the victim, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Barron was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of stolen property, and was booked into San Joaquin County Jail on $25,000 bail. He is expected to appear in Stockton Superior Court Friday.
According to San Joaquin County Superior Court records, Barron was arrested in Lodi in May of 2019 on suspicion of vandalism, vehicle theft, burglary and grand theft of fruit or fowl, and sentenced to probation.
Deputies did not have enough evidence to charge Barron with the theft of the portable toilet or trailer, but the items were returned to Patterson.
Deputy Sandra Mendez, spokeswoman for the Sheriff’s Office, said it is not unusual for AGNET investigators to receive reports of stolen crops.
“We don’t get a lot of calls, but we do get them from time to time,” she said. “The calls can range from stolen fruit to stolen trees, animals, tools and vehicles. The tree and fruit thefts are usually seasonal. The tree roots are stolen either because they are expensive to purchase or there’s a shortage, which seems to be the current possibility.”
In 2006, law enforcement in San Joaquin, Stanislaus and Merced counties were tracking a string of almond thefts that cost farmers nearly $1.3 million.
Former Sheriff Steve Moore created the Ag Crimes Unit in 2015 after farmers in unincorporated areas — particularly near Lodi — reported an increase in mail theft, armed robberies, home invasions, copper wire thefts and tractor and trailer thefts.