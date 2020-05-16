Tuesday
San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors
• Receive update on COVID-19 pandemic in San Joaquin County and provide direction to staff.
When and where: 9 a.m., Tuesday, online at https://tinyurl.com/y2eta2hf
Lodi Unified School District Board of Education
• Update on programs offered to students for summer 2020
• Update on planning for the 2020-21 academic year
When and where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, online at tinyurl/LUSDmeetings
Galt City Council
• COVID-19 update
• Temporary suspension of the Transient Occupancy Tax
When and where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, online at www.ci.galt.ca.us
Wednesday
Lodi City Council
• Presentation of draft 2020-21 budget
When and where: 7 p.m., Wednesday, online at www.Facebook.com/Lodi CityHall