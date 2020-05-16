Tuesday

San Joaquin County Board of Supervisors

• Receive update on COVID-19 pandemic in San Joaquin County and provide direction to staff.

When and where: 9 a.m., Tuesday, online at https://tinyurl.com/y2eta2hf

Lodi Unified School District Board of Education

• Update on programs offered to students for summer 2020

• Update on planning for the 2020-21 academic year

When and where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, online at tinyurl/LUSDmeetings

Galt City Council

• COVID-19 update

• Temporary suspension of the Transient Occupancy Tax

When and where: 7 p.m., Tuesday, online at www.ci.galt.ca.us

Wednesday

Lodi City Council

• Presentation of draft 2020-21 budget

When and where: 7 p.m., Wednesday, online at www.Facebook.com/Lodi CityHall

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus