Just weeks after its superintendent announced her departure, the Galt Joint Unified Elementary School District has selected her replacement.
The district’s board of education last week named Lois Yount as its new superintendent, with her first day on the job slated for July 1.
Yount has been with the district more than 20 years, most recently at the chief business officer. She takes over for Karen Schauer, who announced her retirement in March.
“I’m very excited to become the next superintendent, especially in this district,” Yount said. “I’ve been in this district 21 years. I started as a teacher and have been an assistant principal, principal, principal on assignment, and the CBO. Now I’m the superintendent and I’m happy to start this next step in my career.”
Yount was the principal at River Oaks Elementary School before being named CBO in 2018, and has experience as a Principal Coach with the Sacramento County Office of Education’s Leadership Institute.
Yount earned a bachelor’s degree in liberal studies from California State University, Chico and a master’s degree in law from the McGeorge School of Law.
She also holds a clear multiple subject teaching credential with a bilingual option and a clear Administrative Services credential.
She said her goal as new superintendent is to continue and expand on the work her predecessor Schauer undertook over the course of her 14- year tenure.
“I think you get into education, whether you’re a teacher or a superintendent, because you want to make a difference for the kids, as well as the staff who support those kids,” Yount said. “I think my goal is to continue growing and expanding on the great things we’ve already done in this district. I can’t think of a more exciting way or better role to make a great impact more than the superintendent.”
Yount said she wanted to get the district back to giving the students a “normal” educational experience as much as it could this fall.
“I just want to provide the best learning experience to our students and meet their needs — as guidelines permit — as they come back to school,” she said. “This is a big year we’re looking at, there’s a lot of data we have to determine because the needs will be different.”
Board president Tom Silva said a statewide search for the district’s superintendent was conducted by the board with the assistance of the Sacramento County Office of Education, and a total of 25 candidates were considered.
Of those 25, Silva said five candidates that seemed to be a goof fit for the district and had the best qualifications were chosen for interviews.
He said the board and SCOE also solicited input from district employees and the Galt community in making the final decision.
“She’s uniquely qualified because she has a great background in education,” he said. (As CBO), she’s done an outstanding job, and she impressed us with her knowledge and leadership in that position. And the fact she has a master’s in law from McGeorge, that really stood out for the board.”
Silva said a teacher recently pointed out that since the district was created in 1962, it has only had three superintendents prior to Yount.
“I think that says something,” he said. “It says that this is just a great district to work for. And it seems that we as a board make the right choices, and it seems to be a place people want to stay.”
Yount, 46, is an Elk Grove native and now lives with her husband, 14-year-old daughter and 15-year-old son in her hometown.
She said the people and community of Galt is what has kept her with GJUESD her entire career.
“The opportunities that Galt has provided for me to continue to excel and grow in my career have been amazing,” she said. “Galt is a smaller community that’s focused on family and kids, and it’s a safe community. It’s a great place to raise kids and has a fantastic education system.”
According to the board’s Monday night agenda, Yount will earn $181,880 annually over the course of a three-year initial contract as superintendent. That will increase to $191,088 in her third year
Schauer had been with the district 40 years when she announced her retirement in March.
She began her GJUESD career as a kindergarten teacher at Fairsite Elementary School, shifted into administration and was named superintendent in 2007.
Yount’s appointment comes about a month after the Galt Joint Union High School District announced Lisa Pettis would be taking over as its new superintendent as well.
Pettis was the GJUHSD director of educational options before serving as one of three interim superintendents this past school year.
She replaces William Spalding, who left the district last October.