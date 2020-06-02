STOCKTON — Nearly 700 graduates will be participating in San Joaquin Delta College's 85th annual Commencement ceremony on June 6 at 10 a.m.
The class of 2020 is one of the college’s largest group of graduates on record, with 2,114 students earning a total of 3,082 degrees and 539 certificates.
Saturday’s ceremony will be virtual, and will include many of the same features as traditional Commencement, right down to the conferring of degrees and the turning of the tassels.
The virtual celebration will also feature new twists, such video clips submitted by some of the graduates themselves, bringing viewers a more personal and intimate experience.
“We know some students articulated their disappointment that we could not hold an in-person ceremony this year, but the fact that 682 students have chosen to participate in the virtual ceremony shows how excited they are to graduate from Delta,” Superintendent and President Dr. Omid Pourzanjani said. “We're thrilled that so many of our students have embraced this new way of experiencing our ceremony, and we're immensely proud of them for persevering through what has been a very difficult spring semester.”
More details on accessing the ceremony will be available at deltacollege.edu/commencement.
— Wes Bowers
San Joaquin County Teacher of the Year finalists announced
STOCKTON — The San Joaquin County Office of Education this week announced the 2020 San Joaquin County Teacher of the Year finalists, selected from a pool of nominees. The winner will be the San Joaquin County nominee for California Teacher of the Year and receive a $1,000 prize.
Each finalist will receive a $400 prize. All prizes are donated by Premier Community Credit Union. Finalists are:
- • Linda Davis, Shasta Elementary School of the Manteca Unified School District.
- • April Egusquiza, Farmington Elementary School of the Escalon Unified School District.
- • Rachel Hernandez, Special Education Programs for the San Joaquin County Office of Education.
- • Laura La Rue, Bear Creek High School of the Lodi Unified School District.
- • Laura Sudderth, Lincoln Elementary School of the Manteca Unified School District.
The winner of the award is typically announced at the San Joaquin County Classified Employees and Teacher of the Year Awards Celebration Dinner. However, due to COVID-19, the June event was postponed until the fall, when the winner will be announced.
— Wes Bowers
Harrah’s of Northern California prepares to reopen
IONE — In anticipation of reopening, Harrah’s Northern California has released a comprehensive outline of enhanced health and sanitation protocols.
These enhancements include, but are not limited to, the following:
- Casino hours will be limited weekdays from 7 a.m. to 3 a.m. to account for nightly deep cleaning of the property.
- All team members and guests will be required to wear masks while in the casino.
- New roulette and craps offerings that eliminate the constant exchange of chips have been installed.
- Additional hand sanitizing stations have been added throughout the building and dealers will provide hand sanitizer to players arriving at gaming tables.
“Harrah’s Northern California is focused on the well-being of our team members, guests and community,” said Rhonda Pope-Flores, Buena Vista Rancheria chairwoman.
For more information, visit www.norcal-fun.com.
— News-Sentinel Staff