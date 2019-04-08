LODI – Lodi Lake’s Nature Area Docents and the Stockton Astronomical Society will celebrate Global Astronomy Month with stargazing on the lake on Friday from 7:30 to 10 p.m.
Individuals will have the opportunity to view the spring night sky and observe the moon, planets, stars, nebula and much more through the Society’s large telescopes.
The telescopes will be set up on the north side of the lake near the new boat launch area.
For an added scientific adventure individuals can explore the Discovery Center where they can pet skunks, raccoons, and squirrels, or look at the amazing teeth of a beaver. The Center is located at the entrance of the lake. It will be open from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Come discover what has been hiding in the center.
Both events are free. Parking fees in the park will be enforced but parking on the street is free. This is a special event and the entrance gates will be locked at 8:30 p.m. to incoming cars. The exit gate will remain unlocked.
For more information regarding this event please contact Julie Giometti-Wahl, docent coordinator at jwahl@lodi.gov or (559) 240-5612 or contact the Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services Department at (209) 333-6742.
— Oula Miqbel
Community Hospice to host building tour
STOCKTON — Community Hospice San Joaquin will offer tours through the historic California Building located at 11 S. San Joaquin St. in Stockton on Saturday, April 17 from 9 a.m. to noon.
Participants have the opportunity to raise donations to support the services and programs of Community Hospice and other local nonprofits.
The community is also invited to attend the Drop Zone Festival taking place on East Main Street between Hunter Street and South San Joaquin Street in Stockton. The festival will feature local artisans, food vendors, and family-friendly entertainment.
For, vendor or sponsorship opportunities, call 209-477-6300.
— Oula Miqbel
Audition for popular play in Linden today
LINDEN — Jason Kell is directing the Neil Simon comedy “Barefoot in the Park,” with performances running from June 13 to 23.
Auditions are at 6:30 p.m. today at Linden Elementary School, 18100 E. Front St., Linden. For more information, call 646-508-8302 or visit www.lindentheatre.com.
— Kyla Cathey
Cattle producers approve California Cattle Council
SACRAMENTO — California’s cattle producers have gotten behind a new California Cattle Council.
Close to 70 percent of the cattle producers voted in favor of forming the council. The council was made official on Monday by California Department of Food and Agriculture Secretary Karen Ross.
The council will research best management practices for California’s beef industry, assist with regulatory compliance and develop consumer education programs.
CDFA will conduct a nomination process to appoint qualified individuals to serve on the initial board of directors. Those interested in serving or nominating an eligible person to serve may visit www.cdfa.ca.gov/go/cattle or call 916-900-5018.
— Kyla Cathey