In order for the City of Lodi to comply with the State of California’s proposed Advanced Clean Fleet regulation, it would need to replace 143 vehicles at a cost of $7.6 million over the next four years.
The Lodi City Council received an electric vehicle rollout presentation from ICF Consulting during its Tuesday morning shirtsleeve meeting, which described what needs to be done in order to comply with proposed new legislation aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from motor vehicles.
The ACF regulation, proposed last August, requires 50% of newly added medium and heavy-duty vehicles to a city’s fleet be 100% zero emission beginning in 2024, with all medium and heavy-duty vehicles being zero emission by 2027.
Sam Pournazeri, ICF’s director of clean transportation, told the council that as of September, the city had 243 vehicles in its fleet, of which three are already electric.
Pouranzeri said 73 of the remaining vehicles are medium and heavy duty, and subject to the ACF, while 70 are light-duty vehicles such as vans, sedans, pick-up trucks, minivans and SUVs, which are not subject to the ACF.
Several automakers have begun manufacturing electric heavy-duty vehicles, and ICF has recommended the city begin investing in the Chevrolet Silverado EV to replace its internal combustion engine fleet.
“This is the most cost-effective option because of the operating constraints of that specific vehicle, and the cost and electricity prices need to charge that vehicle,” Pournazeri said.
While Silverado EV was not disclosed during the meeting, Pournazeri said total ownership costs for the 73 vehicles subject to the ACF would be about $4.6 million, some $300,000less than keeping internal combustion engine vehicles in the fleet.
The total ownership cost to transition vehicles not subject to the ACF — including SUVs, vans, sedans, minivans and pick-up trucks — is estimated to be $2.6 million.
That is also $300,000 less than maintaining a fleet of internal combustion engine vehicles, he said.
With new electric vehicles, the city would also need an adequate amount of charging stations, and Pournazeri presented three options.
In the first option, the city could install 70 chargers for all 143 vehicles, either subject to the ACF or not, at a cost of $1.3 million. The 70 stations would use 953 kW of city electricity.
A second option proposes that all 143 vehicles share 41 stations, using 1.5 kW of power at a cost of $2 million.
The final option would be to use 70 stations for all 143 vehicles, but each vehicle would only charge for two hours.
Pournazeri said the stations would be more powerful and charge vehicles in a shorter amount of time.
The cost would be $4.8 million and use 3.8 kW of power, he said.
While the costs to purchase and maintain 143 new electric vehicles is steep, Pournazeri said the city can look to programs such as the California Clean Vehicle Rebate Program, the Inflation Reduction Act. the California Energy Commission and the CA HVIP to help pay for transition costs.
The proposal to require cities switch to electric vehicles comes on the heels of the California Advanced Clean Cars II regulation approved last year.
The regulation requires that all new automobiles sold, beginning in 2035, must be zero-emission or plug-in hybrid electric vehicles.
“While this regulation is not targeting municipalities, it is going to to affect anyone in California, because it’s going to shrink the market for internal combustion engines and will only allow everyone to purchase zero emission vehicles,” Pournazeri said.
“Obviously there might be used vehicles that could be internal combustion engines,” he added. “But post 2035, new vehicles for sale will be zero emission.”
In addition to replacing some of its vehicle fleet, the city will also be faced with replacing its buses in the future.
Fang Yan, ICF’s senior manager, said the California Innovative Transit regulation requires that 25% of new bus purchases for large transit agencies must be zero-emission vehicles.
For small transit agencies like Lodi’s GrapeLine, the 25% of newly purchasing zero-emission buses begins in 2026. In 2029, all small transit agency vehicles must be zero-emission.
All transit agencies in the state must be 100% zero-emission by 2040.
The GrapeLine currently has 25 vehicles, and cities have the option of transitioning to battery electric or fuel cell electric buses.
“BEBs are preferred by most agencies to start a transition program because (cities) have more market-available options,” Yan said. “They also provide more flexibility to start from a small fleet and scale up.”
Yan added BEBs are less costly upfront than FCEBs, but they need to be charged for several hours each day in order to operate.
She said the city could purchase its first BEB in 2029, another 12 in 2031, and five more in 2033. The final six BEBs needed would be purchased in 2034.
In addition, the city will need 13 dual port charging stations, of which four will be direct-current fast charging stations, she said.
The power demand would be 623 kW for the system.
The total capital cost between now and 2040 is estimated to be $20.3 million, and the cost to transition to zero-emission buses is $21.3 million, Yan said.
“The assumption is we’re all going to get electric vehicles, and it’s going to cost less,” councilman Alan Nakanishi said. “The year 2035, that’s 12 years down the line. The city council and city staff is going to have a challenging time.”
Vice Mayor Lisa Craig said she appreciated that staff and ICF are focusing on transitioning the city’s emergency vehicles to electric as a first priority.
However, she worried about the ability to keep all emergency vehicles charged in time so they are needed during critical incidents like this year’s storms.
“When I think about the flooding and the storms we had this year, (public works and the electric utility) were the emergency vehicles,” she said. “So, if the vehicles are not fully charged and they can’t get out there, that’s disconcerting to me. I think there needs to be transition, and I think it’s happening awfully fast, but it’s something we don’t have a lot of control over.”
The city must submit its zero-emission bus rollout plan to the state in July.
No action was taken during the meetings.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.