In order for the City of Lodi to comply with the State of California’s proposed Advanced Clean Fleet regulation, it would need to replace 143 vehicles at a cost of $7.6 million over the next four years.

The Lodi City Council received an electric vehicle rollout presentation from ICF Consulting during its Tuesday morning shirtsleeve meeting, which described what needs to be done in order to comply with proposed new legislation aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions from motor vehicles.