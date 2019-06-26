GALT -- A Cal-Waste Recovery Systems employee was struck by a trash truck and killed early Wednesday morning at the company’s headquarters in Galt.
The identity of the employee has not been released, but the deadly accident was confirmed by Cal/OSHA spokesman Frank Polizzi in a statement to the News-Sentinel. The employee who was killed was a Cal-Waste mechanic, according to the statement.
Cosumnes Fire Department responded to a call regarding a motor vehicle collision at Cal-Waste, located at 175 Enterprise Court in Galt, just before 5 a.m., according to Cosumnes Fire’s Kayla Vogele.
Officers from the Galt Police Department were also dispatched to the scene. Lt. Brian Kalinowski reported that an employee driving a loader vehicle was backing up when he struck another employee, killing him.
“He was pronounced dead on the scene,” Kalinowski said. “Resuscitation and life-saving attempts were not made. It was clear that he had died due to impact.”
Officers at the scene took witness statements from employees on the Cal-Waste site.
“In cases like this, it is clear that this is just one of those horrible tragedies. Our hearts go out to the family of the Cal-Waste employee killed,” Kalinowski said.
Following the accident, Cal/OSHA was notified and will lead an investigation into the health and safety of employees at the Cal-Waste site.
“Cal/OSHA has opened an investigation to look into the incident and correct violations of workplace safety regulations,” Cal/OSHA said in a statement.
The investigation by Cal/OSHA is expected to take a few months. Cal/OSHA staff will interview Cal-Waste employees and review the worksite and the company’s safety records.
Cal/OSHA has up to six months to issue citations if any violations were committed.
At this time, Cal-Waste has not returned calls for comment.