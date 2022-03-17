Steve Ding back in the game as he seeks District 4 seat

WOODBRIDGE — Steve Ding believes it’s time for San Joaquin County to get back to basics, and said it will do just that if he’s elected to the Board of Supervisors this fall.
The Woodbridge Crossing owner has been out of the political arena for more than a decade, but Ding said he still knows how the game works and that he can hit the ground running.
“Every day is a learning experience,” he said. “Things have changed dramatically. When I left the political world Facebook hasn’t been invented yet, and politics have done a complete reversal when face to face interaction is more vital today than ever before.”
Ding, former chief of staff for Rep. Richard Pombo, left politics when he purchased Woodbridge Crossing. He said he wanted out when he realized he wasn’t spending enough time in Lodi with his three children, and at the time was looking “for any excuse” not to go back to Washington, D.C.
But over the last two years, Ding said he saw a disconnect between county leaders and the communities they represent.
“During COVID and the lockdowns and the closing of businesses, I saw some of the things that had been going on in the old political world,” he said. “A crisis can be like a Christmas tree. Things go on, and you find things in the community where you can help out. So I talked to people in DC I still know about what I could do to help, or people at the county, and they didn’t seem to know what people needed.”
One example, Ding said, was the Great Plates program the City of Lodi initiated to provide seniors and homebound individuals with three hot meals a day.
Local restaurants, including Woodbridge Crossing, partnered with the city to provide the meals. Ding said county leaders had no idea the city was providing such a service until he mentioned it to them.
That’s when he realized he wanted to run for the District 4 seat on the board of supervisors.
Like the other five candidates running, some of Ding’s priorities include improving public safety and solving the homeless crisis in the county.
But he also wants to repair streets and roads in the district, as well as keep taxes low so constituents can still have enough money in their pockets to pay for necessities like food, shelter, clothing and transportation to get to work.
However, he said it’s one thing for leaders to have priority lists, and another to actually get those lists done.
“Anybody with a priority list going into this job is not astute enough in the process until you actually get there,” he said. “You can sit in a room and go over budgets all day with staff and try to solve things that way, but you really need to get in there and get on top of things. We need someone to go in with big decisions, not just read staff reports.”
While his main priorities are all about improving quality of life across the county, Ding also wants to promote tourism in District 4, particularly when it comes to Lodi, and the Woodbridge, Acampo and Lockeford communities.
He said the county has a phenomenal opportunity to showcase the Lodi appellation as a destination that could benefit all five districts.
“With all the wineries we have around this region, the tourists that come here are just in awe,” he said. “We need to be focused on how to take advantage of that, whether it involves resorts and hotels, or building new housing. This is not the time for ‘no-growthers’ to come in. To increase tourism, we have to start increasing other things as well.”
Ding has been involved in politics for most of his life. A graduate of Stagg High School in Stockton, he attended San Joaquin Delta College before transferring to Chico State, where he worked as a doorman at a local nightclub.
During the day he would listen to local business owners complain about the unfair treatment they received from the Chico City Council. He would soon organize students to replace four city leaders with local business owners, and he realized he enjoyed politics.
While attending Chico, he commuted back to Stockton to work for a county supervisor, and after graduating, landed a job with Pombo, eventually becoming his chief of staff, as well as director of the Resources Committee, which oversaw federal water resources vital to the San Joaquin Valley.
It was on this committee Ding said he learned to work with representatives from all sides of the political spectrum, and from all areas of the state and country.
His sons Steven, Jr. and Connor help him at the restaurant, and when not working, Ding serves on the Lodi Boys & Girls Club executive board. He is also a member of the Lodi Chamber of Commerce, the Greater Stockton Chamber of Commerce and the California Restaurant Association.
Ding said he already has great relationships with current supervisors on the board, and is looking forward to working with them if elected. And while he acknowledges he will not be able to get everything constituents might want tackled done, he will spend all his time working on the basics that matter to them.
“I’m pretty blunt,” he said. “I go to bed every night not worrying about keeping my story straight, because I only have one. You might not like my story, but I’ve still got one.”
Ding will be facing Lodi City Councilman Doug Kuehne; former San Joaquin County Sheriff Steve Moore; Lodi Unified School District teacher Nancy St. Clair; former San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office corrections officer and probation officer Paul Brennan; and American Event Rentals owner Steve Colangelo in the June primary election.
The two candidates with the most votes will go head-to-head in the November general election.
For more information about Ding, visit www.steveding.com.
Note: This is the fourth in a series of profiles of District 4 candidates.
