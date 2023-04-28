Superheroes, their voice actors and the artists who created them will all come together next weekend with the Lodi Comic Con returns to the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds.
“It’s going to be very similar to our past events, but we’ll have a few twists,” StocktonCon Events president Mike Millerick said. “We’ve got a mix of returning individuals artists, and we’ve got some new folks as well.”
Returning artists include Stockton native Ramon Villalobos and Mel Smith, of which the former is an artist for “Secret Wars,” “What If?” and “Young Avengers,” while the latter is known for his work on “Dead Ahead.”
New guests include two famous faces — Carlos Alazraqui and The Honky Tonk Man — that Millerick has tried to book for the last several years.
The Honky Tonk Man is a World Wrestling Entertainment Hall of Famer who had success in the 1980s and 1990s, holding the organization’s Intercontinental title for 454 days, a record that stands to this day.
Alazraqui is known for his role as Deputy Garcia on Comedy Central’s “Reno 9-1-1,” as well of the voice of the title character on Nickelodeon’s “Rocko’s Modern Life” in the 1990s, as well as Netflix’s recent reboot.
The Bay Area native and stand-up comedian is also known as the voice of the Taco Bell Chihuahua from the chain’s most popular advertising campaign.
“We’re very excited to have Carlos,” Millerick said. “We’ve been trying to get him for a few years, but it just never worked out. And the Honky Tonk Man was at our Stockton Con a few years ago. That was another one where we wanted him to come to Lodi, but there just a ton of scheduling conflicts.”
Another guest Millerick has tried to book in Lodi for several years is Kai Lun Qu, an artist known for his Alla Prima, or wet-on-wet, oil paintings
He has won a Certificate of Excellence from the Portrait Society of America International Competition, and has had his work exhibited in museums and galleries throughout the country.
His work has also been included and published by Poets Artist Magazine, Plein Air Magazine, and Shoutout LA.
“He’s a phenomenal painter who has been able to bring all kinds of characters to life,” Millerick said. “He originally couldn’t make it, but something else on his schedule didn’t happen, so he said he’d be here.”
Other actors and artists guests might be excited about are Daniel Ross, Bradley Pierce, Kellen Goff and Andrey Ivchenko.
Ross is the voice of Donald Duck in the shows “Mickey and the Roadster Racers” and “Mickey Mouse: Mixed-Up Adventures, on Disney Junior, as well as the voice of Lucky from the Lucky Charms cereal television commercials.
Although an adult, Bradley Pierce is probably most remembered as Peter in the original “Jumanji” motion picture starring Robin Williams, as well as the voice of Chip in Disney’s animated feature “Beauty and the Beast.”
Goff is the voice of Funtime Freddy, Molten Freddy and Fredbear in the popular “Five Nights at Freddy’s” game, and Ivchenko played the evil Grigori in the third season of Netflix’s “Stranger Things.”
Not only will there be special guests, but attendees can check out video games, card games, collectibles, Anime, Manga, toys and cosplayers throughout the day.
“We want people to come out and enjoy the day,” Millerick said. “We’re back and moving forward, it’s going to be a lot of fun. We’re excited.”
The Lodi Comic Con is May 7 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds, 413 E. Lockeford St.
Tickets are $5 at local stores, $6 online and $10 at the gate.
Stores selling tickets include Cominc Graprevine, 920 S. Cherokee Lane, Suite K; The Launchpad, 712 W. Lodi Ave.; Smack Pie Pizza, 121 S. School St.; and Rabbit Hole Trading Co., 100 W. Pine St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.