AJ Caragan of Vallejo dressed as the character Cloud from the video game "Final Fantasy 7" at the Lodi Comic-Con.

 SCOTT HOWELL/NEWS-SENTINEL

Superheroes, their voice actors and the artists who created them will all come together next weekend with the Lodi Comic Con returns to the Lodi Grape Festival Grounds.

“It’s going to be very similar to our past events, but we’ll have a few twists,” StocktonCon Events president Mike Millerick said. “We’ve got a mix of returning individuals artists, and we’ve got some new folks as well.”

